News B9176 near Evanton reopened following crash between lorry and motorbike Police were first alerted to the crash at around 7.20pm. By Jamie Sinclair August 6 2025, 8:33 pm The two-vehicle crash happened on the B9176 near Evanton on Wednesday evening. The B9176 road has now reopened following a collision between a lorry and a motorbike near Evanton. The road was closed for several hours at its junction with the B817 in Evanton. Police confirmed they were first alerted to the crash involving a lorry and a motorbike at around 7.20pm on Wednesday, August 6. In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Police Scotland can confirm that the B9176 which was closed at its junction with the B817 in Evanton has now reopened."
