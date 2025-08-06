B9176 near Evanton reopened following crash between lorry and motorbike

The B9176 road has now reopened following a collision between a lorry and a motorbike near Evanton.

The road was closed for several hours at its junction with the B817 in Evanton.

Police confirmed they were first alerted to the crash involving a lorry and a motorbike at around 7.20pm on Wednesday, August 6.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the B9176 which was closed at its junction with the B817 in Evanton has now reopened.”

