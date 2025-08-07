Oban thief who spent pensioner’s cash on booze sentenced in court

A rogue trader who took £200 from an 85-year-old man for roof repairs spent the money on alcohol, Oban Sheriff Court was told.

James McMillan, 49, who is currently of no fixed abode, was told by the pensioner’s neighbour “not to come back”, and the outstanding money was not returned to the man.

McMillan had taken £700 in cash from the pensioner, who lives on Loch Awe side, to carry out repairs at his home.

Oban court hears thief has problems with alcohol

The money was taken between September 21 and 23, 2023.

But after McMillan left the area, the pensioner took advice from his neighbour, a police officer.

The neighbour and the victim asked for a refund from McMillan when he reappeared at his home on September 23.

McMillan could only repay £500, as the other £200 had been spent.

The court heard that McMillan had a problem with alcohol.

Defence agent Gareth Bell-Cairns said: “It is Mr McMillan’s position that he had returned the £500 but did not return the £200.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron said: “He decided to keep it, yes?”

Mr Bell-Cairns confirmed that it was the case.

Thief had spent the man’s money on drink

He continued: “His intention had been to purchase materials to start working on the victim’s roof.

“The pensioner had reservations (about McMillan) and spoke to his neighbour, a police officer. They spoke to McMillan and he returned £500.

“But he failed to return the £200. He did not have the money to return as it had already been spent.

“McMillan has shown some insight into his actions in that his victim will not be able to trust other workers.”

The same weekend, McMillan, while drunk, admitted causing reckless damage to a family home.

He had thrown a breeze block at his partner’s home in Dunbeg, smashing her patio window on September 23 2023.

Mr Bell-Cairns said: “He was intoxicated, he believed his partner had returned before him.

“He has no memory of causing the vandalism himself, but accepts that it was him.”

He continued: “He has not had an easy life. There have been several traumatic events that have seen him turn to alcohol. But he is not seeking support for his alcohol use, unfortunately.

“He tells me he has been sober for the last six weeks and is getting his life back together again.”

McMillan ‘didn’t set out to steal’

“He would be able to pay compensation or a fine, as he is on state benefits. He could pay £50 a month.”

Sheriff Cameron said: “The incident involving the pensioner was unfortunate. You didn’t set out with the intent to steal, but you sought advantage to buy alcohol.

“This will have had a lasting impact on your victim.”

He said both offences led him to the conclusion that McMillan “needed help”.

McMillan was sentenced to a 12-month supervision order with a focus on rehabilitation, and ordered to pay £200 compensation to the pensioner at the rate of £50 a month.

But when Sheriff Cameron moved to impose a restriction of liberty order between the hours of 7pm and 7am – McMillan said he was of no fixed abode.

Sheriff Cameron said: “The landscape seems to be changing and you are teetering on the edge of a custodial sentence.

“You can’t do unpaid work, because you are not fit, and you can’t have a restriction of liberty order because you don’t have anywhere to stay until September 6.

“I will ask for an updated restriction of liberty order assessment, and this case will call again on September 3, your bail order is continued.”

