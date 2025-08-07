Inverness footbridge closed for repairs with no timescale for reopening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness footbridge closed for repairs with no timescale for reopening

The river crossing was closed over concerns for public safety.

By Michelle Henderson
The River Ness crossing has been closed off to the public. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
An Inverness footbridge, which was closed by inspectors who deemed it a “public safety” hazard, is in worse condition than initially thought.

During a routine inspection of the city’s Infirmary Bridge last week, significant damage was discovered.

Inspectors found that a hanger, which holds the bottom cord of the bridge deck, was sheared, prompting concerns for public safety.

View looking down the Infirmary Bridge
The River Ness crossing will remain closed to the public until further notice. Image: Sandy McMCook/ DC Thomson.

The Highland Council took quick action to close the River Ness crossing until further notice as engineers moved in to assess the damage.

A thorough assessment of the crossing has now identified other areas of concern.

Similar defects have been found on hangers along the Inverness footbridge.

A timescale for repair has not been released; however, council officials aim to reopen the bridge “as soon as possible.”

The bridge is a popular crossing for locals, connecting Ness Bank and Ness Walk, on either side of the River Ness.

Pedestrians will have the choice to cross using Ness Bank footbridge at the Islands, 700 yards away, or Ness Bridge, which forms part of the B861.

Infirmary Bridge closed for repairs

A statement issued by the council reads: “Infirmary Bridge was closed last week following a failure in one of the hangers.

“We are currently in the process of appointing a contractor to undertake repairs to allow the bridge to be reopened.

“We have identified a small number of similar defects on other hangers, and these will also be included in the repair works.

“We cannot commit to an exact timescale at the moment, but we are working to reopen the bridge as soon as possible.”

