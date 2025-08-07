Inverness footbridge closed for repairs with no timescale for reopening

An Inverness footbridge, which was closed by inspectors who deemed it a “public safety” hazard, is in worse condition than initially thought.

During a routine inspection of the city’s Infirmary Bridge last week, significant damage was discovered.

Inspectors found that a hanger, which holds the bottom cord of the bridge deck, was sheared, prompting concerns for public safety.

The Highland Council took quick action to close the River Ness crossing until further notice as engineers moved in to assess the damage.

A thorough assessment of the crossing has now identified other areas of concern.

Similar defects have been found on hangers along the Inverness footbridge.

A timescale for repair has not been released; however, council officials aim to reopen the bridge “as soon as possible.”

The bridge is a popular crossing for locals, connecting Ness Bank and Ness Walk, on either side of the River Ness.

Pedestrians will have the choice to cross using Ness Bank footbridge at the Islands, 700 yards away, or Ness Bridge, which forms part of the B861.

Infirmary Bridge closed for repairs

A statement issued by the council reads: “Infirmary Bridge was closed last week following a failure in one of the hangers.

“We are currently in the process of appointing a contractor to undertake repairs to allow the bridge to be reopened.

“We have identified a small number of similar defects on other hangers, and these will also be included in the repair works.

“We cannot commit to an exact timescale at the moment, but we are working to reopen the bridge as soon as possible.”