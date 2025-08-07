Man attacked in ‘concerning incident’ at Aberdeen block of flats

A man was attacked at a block of flats in Aberdeen in what police have called a “concerning incident”.

The 26-year-old was treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for their injuries following the assault.

It took place at about 9.30pm on July 21 in the Gairsay Court area of Summerhill.

A male was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released pending further investigations.

Police said officers in Aberdeen continue to carry out “extensive inquiries”.

‘This was a concerning incident’

Constable Paul Hay of Police Scotland said: “This was a concerning incident which took place in a public place.

“We are appealing for any further witnesses to come forward.”

Anyone who believes they can help should call police on 101, quoting incident 3728 of July 21.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.