Patient rushed to Stornoway hospital after crash on A859

A patient has been taken to hospital and another treated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A859 road between Stornoway and Tarbert.

Police were alerted to the incident near Keose on the Isle of Lewis shortly after 10am today.

The road was closed for more than two hours and has since reopened.

Drivers in Lewis asked to find an alternative route

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.09am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A859 near Keose.

“We sent two ambulances to the scene and transported one patient to Western Isles Hospital.”

Another patient was treated at the scene.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.

Delays are expected while the scene is cleared and investigations continue.

The A859 is a key route linking communities on the island and its closure is likely to cause disruption throughout the day.

We have approached Police Scotland for more information.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

👉 Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat