Patient rushed to Stornoway hospital after crash on A859

A two-vehicle crash closed the A859 between Stornoway and Leverburgh on the Isle of Lewis this morning.

By Louise Glen
White police van. Police appeal for information following crash on the A82 at Loch Ba near Glencoe.
Police have since opened the road. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

A patient has been taken to hospital and another treated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the A859 road between Stornoway and Tarbert.

Police were alerted to the incident near Keose on the Isle of Lewis shortly after 10am today.

The road was closed for more than two hours and has since reopened.

Drivers in Lewis asked to find an alternative route

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.09am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A859 near Keose.

“We sent two ambulances to the scene and transported one patient to Western Isles Hospital.”

Another patient was treated at the scene.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.

Delays are expected while the scene is cleared and investigations continue.

The A859 is a key route linking communities on the island and its closure is likely to cause disruption throughout the day.

We have approached Police Scotland for more information.

