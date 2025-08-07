Woman airlifted to hospital after van overturns near King’s Birkhall estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Woman airlifted to hospital after van overturns near King’s Birkhall estate

The casualty was trapped in the vehicle as a result of the crash.

By Chris Cromar
SCAA ambulance.
Emergency services, including a SCAA air ambulance, attended the scene. Image: SCAA.

A woman was airlifted to hospital after being involved in a one-vehicle crash near the King’s Birkhall estate on Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 11.35am, with a van leaving the remote unclassified Glenmuik Road and overturning near Ballater in Royal Deeside.

As a result, the woman lay trapped and injured in her van.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) sent a helicopter air ambulance from its Aberdeen base to assist.

SCAA landed in an adjacent field as firefighters were cutting the injured woman from the wreckage.

Fire appliance.
Two fire appliances, from nearby Balmoral and Ballater, attended the scene. Image: SCAA.

Paramedics from the charity then worked with colleagues from the Scottish Ambulance Service to treat the patient.

She was subsequently airlifted to the Major Trauma Centre at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

‘Milestone’ call out for air ambulance charity

The flight took less than 20 minutes as opposed to a road journey of around 80 minutes.

It was the 7,000th call out for SCAA, with operations manager Russell Mackay saying it “marked a milestone” for the charity.

The yellow, green and blue SCAA helicopter.
SCAA has two bases, one each in Aberdeen and Perth. Image: SCAA.

“We’re so pleased SCAA was available to attend for what must have been a painful and anxious experience for the patient and her family,” he said.

“Everyone at SCAA wishes her a speedy and full recovery.

“Our involvement at Birkhall this week was yet another example of our partnership working with other emergency responders in order to achieve the best patient outcomes and fastest delivery of care.”

ARI helipad.
The woman was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle crash on an unclassified road off Glen Muik Road near Ballater at around 11.35am on Tuesday August 5.

“Emergency services attended and a woman, the driver, was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

‘We dispatched two ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene’

A spokesperson for the ambulance service added: “We sent two ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Conversation