Woman airlifted to hospital after van overturns near King’s Birkhall estate

A woman was airlifted to hospital after being involved in a one-vehicle crash near the King’s Birkhall estate on Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 11.35am, with a van leaving the remote unclassified Glenmuik Road and overturning near Ballater in Royal Deeside.

As a result, the woman lay trapped and injured in her van.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) sent a helicopter air ambulance from its Aberdeen base to assist.

SCAA landed in an adjacent field as firefighters were cutting the injured woman from the wreckage.

Paramedics from the charity then worked with colleagues from the Scottish Ambulance Service to treat the patient.

She was subsequently airlifted to the Major Trauma Centre at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

‘Milestone’ call out for air ambulance charity

The flight took less than 20 minutes as opposed to a road journey of around 80 minutes.

It was the 7,000th call out for SCAA, with operations manager Russell Mackay saying it “marked a milestone” for the charity.

“We’re so pleased SCAA was available to attend for what must have been a painful and anxious experience for the patient and her family,” he said.

“Everyone at SCAA wishes her a speedy and full recovery.

“Our involvement at Birkhall this week was yet another example of our partnership working with other emergency responders in order to achieve the best patient outcomes and fastest delivery of care.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report of a one-vehicle crash on an unclassified road off Glen Muik Road near Ballater at around 11.35am on Tuesday August 5.

“Emergency services attended and a woman, the driver, was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

‘We dispatched two ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene’

A spokesperson for the ambulance service added: “We sent two ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

“One patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”