Oban plasterer had ‘complete blackout’ after drunkenly entering strangers’ house

A drunk Oban man who wandered into a stranger’s home and told the shocked residents he was “living the dream” has been ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Mark Petrie, 42, had just returned from a two-week plastering job on Islay, where he’d been earning good money.

He began drinking on the ferry back to the mainland, then carried on at a pub in Tarbert after getting off the bus.

Later, he paid for a taxi to take him on the 50-mile journey home to Oban.

But instead of making it to his own front door, he stumbled into the wrong house — terrifying a couple in the early hours of the morning.

The incident landed him in the dock at Oban Sheriff Court, where he admitted his bizarre behaviour.

Intruder confronted by terrified couple in the middle of the night

At 4.30am on June 20, the unsuspecting householders in McCaig Road were woken by their dog barking.

The woman thought it was her husband wandering around — until she came face-to-face with a stranger in her hallway.

“Who are you? What are you doing here?” she shouted in panic.

Her husband, who had gone to search the house, rushed to his wife’s aid and also confronted Petrie, telling him: “What are you doing here? Get out!”

Petrie didn’t argue.

He turned and walked to the front door, where he was physically pushed out the door.

But instead of leaving, he stood outside on the doorstep.

The man shouted at him again: “What are you doing here?”

Petrie calmly replied: “I am Petrie. I am coming in. I am living the dream.”

The dream didn’t last long.

Police arrived and arrested him as he tried to stroll off, saying once again: “I am living the dream.”

Officers found one of Petrie’s bags inside the house and another across the road. He also had a wad of cash, which he said was his “earnings.”

He was too intoxicated to give police any information other than his name and date of birth, and couldn’t explain why he’d ended up there.

The homeowners said nothing was stolen, and there was no damage.

When sober, he asked police: “What was I charged with again?”

Then: “How am I being charged with this when I haven’t taken anything?”

‘I’m living the dream,’ the intruder told Oban homeowners

Prosecutors said he was completely incoherent at the time.

His defence solicitor, Kevin McGuinness, told the court Petrie had been devastated by his mother’s recent death and had been her carer.

He’d finished a high-paying plastering job in Islay and started drinking on the ferry home.

“He had a taste for the drink,” Mr McGuinness explained, “got off the bus in Tarbert to go to a bar, made a drunken decision about whether to stay in a hotel or get a taxi home — and the next thing he remembers is waking up in handcuffs on the pavement in Oban.”

“He wants to assure the court this was a one-off — a total aberration,” McGuinness said, adding that Petrie now plans to move to Helensburgh for work. “This has been a horrible setback.”

When asked what link Petrie had to the street, his lawyer admitted: “He had a complete blackout. He can’t work it out himself.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron wasn’t impressed that Petrie, who has a previous conviction for housebreaking, found himself back in the dock.

He said: “This must have been absolutely terrifying for the homeowners.

“It’s an alarming offence. And you’ve got a previous conviction for housebreaking.”

As a direct alternative to custody, Petrie, of Shore Street, was ordered to complete a 12-month supervision order to deal with his issues with alcohol and complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

