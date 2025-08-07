Probe into antics of Australian social media influencers at historic Highland site

The activities of two Australian social media influencers are being probed after they posted video from a protected Highland site.

Since-deleted footage shows brothers Stefan and Lachlan Lamble running along walls and throwing stones at the historic Ruthven Barracks.

The Australian siblings – known online as the Lambros – are currently running from John O’Groats to Lands End to raise £250,000 for Cancer Research UK.

They have been documenting their fundraising efforts on social media and have amassed 482,000 followers on Instagram.

But they have been accused of “attacking” the ancient monument, near Kingussie, while on their fundraising journey.

In the video the brothers are seeing running on the Jacobite era site’s walls.

It also appears to show them picking up, throwing and dropping stones at the site.

Historic Environment Scotland said they are investigating the video and and the potential impact of the activities shown on the protected site.

The video has since been removed from the Lambros social media platforms.

Their management has been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for HES said: “We have been made aware of this incident and are investigating.

“While we appreciate their wider fundraising activity is for a good cause, our historic sites should be treated respectfully and engaged with safely.

“This is to avoid irreparable damage to the sites themselves, whether deliberate or accidental, and to avoid endangering the safety and enjoyment of others.”

Badenoch and Strathspey Councillor John Bruce, meanwhile, said: “This is not the right way to raising funds.

“I’m sorry to see our ancient monuments being attacked like this.”

Influencers investigated following actions at historic site

Ruthven Barracks, near Kingussie, was built following the failed Jacobite uprising in 1715.

It served as a stronghold for the British army and was involved in two battles, when it was attacked by Jacobite forces in the 1740s.

The barracks were later used by the Jacobite army, who fled there after the Battle of Culloden to wait for word from Bonnie Prince Charlie.