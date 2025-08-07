Probe into antics of Australian social media influencers at historic Highland site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Probe into antics of Australian social media influencers at historic Highland site

Historic Environment Scotland are investigating footage of the duo, who are undertaking a charity run

By Abbie Duncan
The Lambros visited Ruthven Barracks as part of their charity run. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson/lambrosarmy/Instagram
The Lambros visited Ruthven Barracks as part of their charity run. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson/lambrosarmy/Instagram

The activities of two Australian social media influencers are being probed after they posted video from a protected Highland site.

Since-deleted footage shows brothers Stefan and Lachlan Lamble running along walls and throwing stones at the historic Ruthven Barracks.

The Australian siblings – known online as the Lambros – are currently running from John O’Groats to Lands End to raise £250,000 for Cancer Research UK.

They have been documenting their fundraising efforts on social media and have amassed 482,000 followers on Instagram.

But they have been accused of “attacking” the ancient monument, near Kingussie, while on their fundraising journey.

Two men in union jacks running on walls at Ruthven Barracks
The pair can be seen running on the walls at Ruthven Barracks. Image: lambrosarmy/Instagram

In the video the brothers are seeing running on the Jacobite era site’s walls.

It also appears to show them picking up, throwing and dropping stones at the site.

Historic Environment Scotland said they are investigating the video and and the potential impact of the activities shown on the protected site.

The video has since been removed from the Lambros social media platforms.

Their management has been contacted for comment.

The Lambros running around the site in union jack shorts
The brothers at Ruthven Barracks. They are raising funds for charity. Image: lambrosarmy/Instagram

A spokesperson for HES said: “We have been made aware of this incident and are investigating.

“While we appreciate their wider fundraising activity is for a good cause, our historic sites should be treated respectfully and engaged with safely.

“This is to avoid irreparable damage to the sites themselves, whether deliberate or accidental, and to avoid endangering the safety and enjoyment of others.”

Badenoch and Strathspey Councillor John Bruce, meanwhile, said: “This is not the right way to raising funds.

“I’m sorry to see our ancient monuments being attacked like this.”

The influencers were seen running along the walls of the historic site. Image: VisitScotland

Influencers investigated following actions at historic site

Ruthven Barracks, near Kingussie, was built following the failed Jacobite uprising in 1715.

It served as a stronghold for the British army and was involved in two battles, when it was attacked by Jacobite forces in the 1740s.

The barracks were later used by the Jacobite army, who fled there after the Battle of Culloden to wait for word from Bonnie Prince Charlie.

