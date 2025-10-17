Photographer Jason Hedges captures Elgin Cathedral’s ruins in 15 breathtaking photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photographer Jason Hedges captures Elgin Cathedral’s ruins in 15 breathtaking photos

Photographer Jason Hedges captures the beauty of Elgin Cathedral in the soft glow of afternoon light.

Elgin Cathedral ruins lit by late afternoon sun with gravestones in foreground, captured during Elgin Cathedral Project in February 202
The remains of Elgin Cathedral glow in the low winter sun, casting long shadows across the historic graveyard on Thursday afternoon.
By Jason Hedges & Mark Asquith

Bathed in the golden glow of the late afternoon sun, Elgin Cathedral takes on a haunting beauty that speaks to its centuries-old history.

The medieval ruin, once known as the ‘Lantern of the North’, remains a centrepiece of the city – steeped in stories of faith, power and resilience

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges explored the site capturing intricate stonework, soaring arches and poignant details hidden in plain sight.

From graveyard shadows to soaring vaults and carved effigies, his images showcase a landmark that continues to inspire awe in locals and visitors alike.

Interior of Elgin Cathedral with sunlit gothic windows and tomb of Alexander, George, and Elizabeth Gordon, photographed February 2025.
Sunlight streams through ruined tracery above the tomb of the Dukes of Gordon, casting a golden glow on Elgin Cathedral’s memorials.
Aerial view of Elgin Cathedral and surrounding gravestones with long shadows in afternoon light, part of Elgin Cathedral Project, February 2025.
Late afternoon sun casts dramatic shadows across the cathedral graveyard, highlighting the scale and detail of Elgin’s medieval masterpiece.
Close-up of Elgin Cathedral’s gothic arches with seagull flying overhead, captured during the Elgin Cathedral Project in February 2025.
A gull glides above Elgin Cathedral’s weathered stonework, where arches and tracery speak to the grandeur of a bygone era.
Interior of Elgin Cathedral Chapter House with ribbed vaulted ceiling, stained-glass windows, and central stone pillar, photographed in February 2025.
Sunlight pours through the Chapter House windows, illuminating the ribbed vaulted ceiling and central pillar in Elgin Cathedral’s most intact space.
Close-up of 15th-century stone vault boss from Elgin Cathedral, showing carved face on display as part of Elgin Cathedral Project.
This expressive stone vault boss from the 1400s once adorned Elgin Cathedral’s ceiling, now preserved as a striking piece of medieval craftsmanship.
Looking through Elgin Cathedral's gothic archway toward a tree-lined path, captured during golden hour as part of the Elgin Cathedral Project.
The view through a grand gothic arch reveals a tree-lined avenue beyond the cathedral walls, blending history with the rhythm of modern Elgin.
Frontal view of Elgin Cathedral’s twin towers and surrounding graveyard, captured during the Elgin Cathedral Project in February 2025.
The twin towers of Elgin Cathedral rise above centuries of history, framed by gravestones and arched ruins that echo its former glory.
Close-up of Latin memorial stone for Reverend Robert Langlands inside Elgin Cathedral Chapter House, dated 1796, photographed February 2025.
A Latin-inscribed memorial stone inside the Chapter House honours the life and ministry of Reverend Robert Langlands, who died in 1796.
Interior view of Elgin Cathedral Chapter House with intricate fan-vaulted ceiling and stained glass windows, photographed February 2025.
The fan-vaulted ceiling of Elgin Cathedral’s Chapter House showcases breathtaking medieval engineering and artistry, preserved in striking detail.
Person in yellow coat stands beneath soaring gothic arches at Elgin Cathedral, illustrating the grand scale of the ruins in February 2025.
A lone visitor in yellow offers a sense of scale against the towering stonework of Elgin Cathedral’s vast gothic remains.
Interior view of Elgin Cathedral arches and tombs in afternoon light, showcasing gothic stonework during the Elgin Cathedral Project in February 2025.
Warm light spills through gothic arches inside Elgin Cathedral, highlighting stone tombs and centuries-old craftsmanship in peaceful stillness.
Close-up of historic gravestones at Elgin Cathedral bathed in warm afternoon light, part of Elgin Cathedral Project in February 2025.
Golden sunlight filters through the gravestones surrounding Elgin Cathedral, illuminating timeworn inscriptions and symbols of remembrance.
Aerial view of Elgin Cathedral ruins and surrounding graveyard in city centre, taken during Elgin Cathedral Project in February 2025.
A bird’s-eye view of Elgin Cathedral reveals the full scale of the medieval ruins nestled at the heart of the city.
Memorial stone for Henrietta, Duchess of Gordon, with carved lion detail, located in Elgin Cathedral and photographed February 2025.
A marble plaque honours Henrietta, Duchess of Gordon, who died in 1760.

About the Series

Framed Places is a visual storytelling series that explores the beauty, history and atmosphere of Scotland’s most compelling locations – from quiet coastal trails and ruined cathedrals to hidden landmarks and timeless townscapes.

Through the lens of Press & Journal photographers, each edition captures not just the view, but the feeling of a place – its light, texture and sense of presence.

Whether well-known or quietly overlooked, these are the places that shape memory and invite reflection. Expect stone, sea, shadow – and stories written into the landscape.