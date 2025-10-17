Photographer Jason Hedges captures Elgin Cathedral’s ruins in 15 breathtaking photos

Bathed in the golden glow of the late afternoon sun, Elgin Cathedral takes on a haunting beauty that speaks to its centuries-old history.

The medieval ruin, once known as the ‘Lantern of the North’, remains a centrepiece of the city – steeped in stories of faith, power and resilience

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges explored the site capturing intricate stonework, soaring arches and poignant details hidden in plain sight.

From graveyard shadows to soaring vaults and carved effigies, his images showcase a landmark that continues to inspire awe in locals and visitors alike.

About the Series

Framed Places is a visual storytelling series that explores the beauty, history and atmosphere of Scotland’s most compelling locations – from quiet coastal trails and ruined cathedrals to hidden landmarks and timeless townscapes.

Through the lens of Press & Journal photographers, each edition captures not just the view, but the feeling of a place – its light, texture and sense of presence.

Whether well-known or quietly overlooked, these are the places that shape memory and invite reflection. Expect stone, sea, shadow – and stories written into the landscape.