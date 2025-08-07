Concern for a person prompts major emergency response at Inverness property

Police and paramedics swarmed a block of flats in Inverness following concerns for a person.

Locals have reported a large emergency response outside a property on Huntly Place in the Merkinch area of the city.

Pictures taken at the scene show numerous police cars and ambulance crews parked outside Huntly Square, an apartment block in the city.

The incident was prompted by concerns for a person.

Inverness officers have been seen entering a block of flats on the street as they deal with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended Huntly Square, Inverness, following a report of a concern for a person reported around 1.05pm on Thursday August 7.”

The Press and Journal’s reporter Alberto Molina said: “I was on Huntly Place walking towards the city centre when I saw several police cars near a property.

“I went closer and saw four police vehicles and two ambulances.

“Officers seemed to be going in and out a block of flats.

“One officer approached me and told me I couldn’t pass. They sent me back.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.