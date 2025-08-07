Homes evacuated while crews tackle blaze at property in Forres

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a property in Forres amid a flurry of calls from concerned residents.

The fire service was made aware of the incident on Drumduan Road shortly before 2pm on Thursday.

Four appliances and a high reach appliance were sent to the scene at the height of the fire.

The house has been destroyed with the roof completely caved in.

Several houses on the street have been evacuated while crews work to bring the fire under control.

Other nearby residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke.

There are no reports of any casualties.

Fire crews remained on scene until just before 8pm.

A spokesperson from the fire service shared an update for the public online, saying:

“Members of the public no longer need to alert our Operations Control room about this fire.

“We are receiving a number of calls to this incident.”

A police spokesperson said: “Several properties have been evacuated in the Drumduan Road area of Forres following a fire reported to police around 1.50pm on Thursday, August 7.

“The road is not closed but people are advised to avoid the area while the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deal with the fire near the junction with Drumduan Gardens.

“Nearby residents are advised to keep windows and doors shut due to smoke from solar panel batteries at the property.

“There are no reported injuries.”

