Dementia patient died after escaping Barra care home through unsecured door

Western Isles Council has been fined £80,000 after Allan MacLeod, 69, managed to leave the care home undetected.

By Louise Glen
Castlebay St Brendan's Care Home.
Castlebay on Barra. Image: Shutterstock.

A man with dementia died after slipping out of a Barra care home undetected.

Western Isles Council has been fined £80,000 over the failings that led to the death of Alan MacLeod whilst in the care of St Brendan’s Care Home on March 9 2024.

The local authority, which operates the home, admitted breaching health and safety legislation at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court on August 6.

Mr MacLeod, 69, had been living at the Castlebay facility for six months before the incident on March 9 2024.

He had moved there to be closer to his family.

69-year-old man left Barra care home undetected in early hours

Mr MacLeod had settled in bed around 9pm and was being checked hourly by staff before he was found to be missing at 2am.

Unknown to carers, he had managed to slip out of his bedroom and exit the building via a door 11 yards from his bedroom.

It was one of the only doors in the home that was not alarmed.

Lochmaddy Sherriff Court
Lochmaddy Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Staff launched an internal search and a major response was triggered, involving the police, local coastguard, RNLI, firefighters and a helicopter.

Around 6am, a heat signature was picked up on a nearby patio.

Mr MacLeod was discovered outside the house with facial injuries consistent with a fall.

He was rushed to hospital, but sadly died an hour later.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that Mr MacLeod had previously tried to leave the care home on several occasions.

Staff had fitted an electronic tag to help monitor him, but he had removed it.

Risk assessments had already warned this could happen and staff were told to remain vigilant.

Barra care home door had no alarm

Despite that, the door he used to exit was unalarmed, and more frequent half-hourly checks were only introduced after his death.

Plans to fit keypad entry systems had been made, but not completed in time.

HSE inspector Ashley Fallis said: “This was a tragic and preventable death.

“The council should have made sure the home had stronger measures in place, with Mr MacLeod’s risks already known and assessed.

“Although changes have since been made, they came too late to prevent his death.”

