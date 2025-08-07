Elgin scrap yard owner ‘confronted’ by wall of smoke and flames

The owner of a fire-hit Elgin scrap yard says he was greeted by a “wall of smoke and flame” when he arrived at his burning premises.

Douglas Williamson had received a frantic call to alert him to the fact his business was the focus of a major emergency operation.

Fire crews had rushed to the town’s J. Gordon Williamson premises on Moycroft Road at about 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Mr Williamson is incredibly grateful to fire crews for containing the fierce blaze.

It led to closed roads and a large cordon that blocked access to large parts of the surrounding industrial estate.

Residents and businesses were urged to keep doors and windows closed amid warnings of toxic smoke.

Mr Williamson believes a discarded item, such as a disposable vape or lithium battery, may be responsible.

He said: “I was confronted by a thick wall of smoke with flame coming from the waste storage area.

“The fire service immediately assessed the situation and began their operations, calling up other resources as required.

“Our own waste handling machinery was utilised to grab and remove waste to allow the brigade better access to the seat of the blaze.

“Even so, it took several hours before the fire was contained – much to my relief.”

Crews remained at the scene at the Elgin scrap yard until roads were finally cleared on Thursday August 7.

Owner grateful for ‘rapid’ Fire Service members

In a statement, Mr Williamson thanked the brave members of the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service team for their professionalism during the incident.

“I must commend the actions of the fire service members,” he said.

“Their rapid response, prompt assessment of the situation and sheer professionalism in dealing with the blaze makes them a credit to the fire service.

“I am truly grateful to them all.”

Discarded vape or lithium battery may have caused fire

Since the fire, staff at J. Gordon Williamson have been monitoring CCTV images in an effort to understand what caused the blaze in the first place.

The company said surveillance suggests that an item in waste received near to closing time was the root cause of the incident,

Mr Williamson said it was possible “a discarded vape or other lithium battery powered device was the cause”.

Roads and nearby businesses re-open

There was disruption on the industrial estate until Thursday, when all roads were finally reopened.

Mr Williamson said: “I would also like to apologise to all businesses in the vicinity who have been adversely affected in some way by this incident.”