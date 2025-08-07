Elgin scrap yard owner ‘confronted’ by wall of smoke and flames

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin scrap yard owner ‘confronted’ by wall of smoke and flames

Douglas Williamson and his staff have been scoring CCTV footage to work out how the fierce fire started

By Regan Parsons
Crews used a height vehicle to pour water onto the fire. Image: Jasperimage.
The owner of a fire-hit Elgin scrap yard says he was greeted by a “wall of smoke and flame” when he arrived at his burning premises.

Douglas Williamson had received a frantic call to alert him to the fact his business was the focus of a major emergency operation.

Fire crews had rushed to the town’s J. Gordon Williamson premises on Moycroft Road at about 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Mr Williamson is incredibly grateful to fire crews for containing the fierce blaze.

It led to closed roads and a large cordon that blocked access to large parts of the  surrounding industrial estate.

Residents and businesses were urged to keep doors and windows closed amid warnings of toxic smoke.

Mr Williamson believes a discarded item, such as a disposable vape or lithium battery, may be responsible.

He said: “I was confronted by a thick wall of smoke with flame coming from the waste storage area.

“The fire service immediately assessed the situation and began their operations, calling up other resources as required.

“Our own waste handling machinery was utilised to grab and remove waste to allow the brigade better access to the seat of the blaze.

“Even so, it took several hours before the fire was contained – much to my relief.”

Fire crews battle flames from an aerial ladder.
Crews tackling the fire in Elgin. Image: Jasperimage.

Crews remained at the scene at the Elgin scrap yard until roads were finally cleared on Thursday August 7.

Owner grateful for ‘rapid’ Fire Service members

In a statement, Mr Williamson thanked the brave members of the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service team for their professionalism during the incident.

“I must commend the actions of the fire service members,” he said.

“Their rapid response, prompt assessment of the situation and sheer professionalism in dealing with the blaze makes them a credit to the fire service.

“I am truly grateful to them all.”

Discarded vape or lithium battery may have caused fire

Since the fire, staff at J. Gordon Williamson have been monitoring CCTV images in an effort to understand what caused the blaze in the first place.

The company said surveillance suggests that an item in waste received near to closing time was the root cause of the incident,

Mr Williamson said it was possible “a discarded vape or other lithium battery powered device was the cause”.

Roads and nearby businesses re-open

There was disruption on the industrial estate until Thursday, when all roads were finally reopened.

Roads have since been cleared after incident. Image: Regan Parsons/DC Thomson

Mr Williamson said: “I would also like to apologise to all businesses in the vicinity who have been adversely affected in some way by this incident.”

Conversation