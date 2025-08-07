Man found dead in vehicle near Aberdeen beach

A man has been found dead within a vehicle near Aberdeen beach.

Emergency services were called to the seafront area, near Footdee, at about 3.25pm on Thursday afternoon.

Officers attended after receiving a report of concern for a person.

Once they arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of a man within a vehicle.

Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A section of the Esplanade has been cordoned off between New Pier Road and the roundabout next to Burger King.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3.25pm on Thursday August 7, we received a report of concern for a person in the Pocra Quay area of Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the body of a man was found within a vehicle.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”