News Man found dead in vehicle near Aberdeen beach Police have cordoned-off part of the Esplanade. By Ellie Milne August 7 2025, 7:18 pm August 7 2025, 7:18 pm A man has been found dead within a vehicle near Aberdeen beach. Emergency services were called to the seafront area, near Footdee, at about 3.25pm on Thursday afternoon. Officers attended after receiving a report of concern for a person. Once they arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of a man within a vehicle. Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A section of the Esplanade has been cordoned off between New Pier Road and the roundabout next to Burger King. A police spokesperson said: "Around 3.25pm on Thursday August 7, we received a report of concern for a person in the Pocra Quay area of Aberdeen. "Emergency services attended and the body of a man was found within a vehicle. "The death is not being treated as suspicious. "A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."
