Nostalgia alert! PC Plum and Miss Hoolie reunite for Balamory reboot

The beloved children's television show Balamory is back - and stars including PC Plum and Miss Hoolie have already been spotted filming ahead of its 2026 return to screens.

By Louise Glen
Balamory reboot was at Isle of Mull cheese for filming.
Actors from the Balamory reboot were at Isle of Mull cheese for filming. Image: Isle of Mull Cheese/ Facebook.

PC Plum and Miss Hoolie have been spotted filming in the colourful streets of Tobermory, as it was confirmed that a Balamory reboot is underway.

The BBC has officially commissioned a new series of the CBeebies favourite, which originally aired from 2002 to 2005.

Some fans have even suggested the Balamory reboot is bigger than the Oasis reunion.

Actor Andrew Agnew, who played the cheerful PC Plum, was seen in full costume in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull — the real-life setting for the fictional town.

Wearing his trademark blue uniform and holding a notebook, PC Plum was pictured outside the pink and yellow houses that became instantly recognisable to young viewers across the UK.

Miss Hoolie has been happy to pose for selfies with fans

Miss Hoolie, meanwhile, has been popping up all over the place, and is ever patient with anyone who asks for a selfie.

The original Balamory followed a group of characters living in a brightly coloured village, each with their own home, song and storyline.

Balamory Reboot appears to show PC Plum and Miss Hoolie starting a band.
Balamory reboot appears to show PC Plum and Miss Hoolie starting a band. Image: The Pier Cafe.

Its cast included Miss Hoolie, Archie the Inventor and Josie Jump, and the show was praised for its gentle humour and educational themes.

Beloved stars Julie Wilson Nimmo (Miss Hoolie), Agnew (PC Plum), Kim Tserkezie (Penny Pocket) and Juliet Cadzow (Edie McCredie) are set to reprise their roles in the revamped series, which will air next year on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

The cast of the Balamory reboot gather around a script.
BBC announced its plans for a Balamory Reboot back in September. Image: BBC.

They will be joined by new characters, including Dr Ollie, played by Carl Spencer, and Ava Potts, played by Aberdeen-born Danielle Jam, who is a favourite of His Majesty’s Theatre pantomimes.

Isle of Mull Cheese was one location for a very cute visit from a little boy to see a dairy  cow, with actor Carl Spencer taking on the role of a vet.

A spokeswoman for Isle of Mull Cheese said: “We are a dairy farm on Mull using all our milk to make into cheese and producing spirit from the whey.”

And if you want to follow in the Balamory footsteps, they offer a farm shop cafe and factory tours.

The Pier Cafe on the CalMac pier appears to have been a great vantage point for filming, and Balamory fans even managed to glimpse a music band starring PC Plum and Miss Hoolie.

Crofter Karen Elwis, who grabbed a birthday selfie with cast members, said: “I think  filming will certainly have been interesting for the tourists. The presence of the cast and crew will have had temporary economic benefits — and the real tourism boost will come when the series airs.”

Island Blue Tobermory has been transformed into Penny’s shop

Local shop Island Blue Tobermory has undergone a makeover for filming. It has been painted red to become Penny Pocket’s shop.

A spokesperson said on social media: “We were thrilled to be approached to use our shopfront. The team have been friendly and professional throughout — and it’s been a natural fit, given our love of colour.”

A little boy and an actor playing a vet with a cow at a farm on the outskirts of Tobermory.
Looks like the cuteness of the original series is continuing in the Balamory reboot. Filming took place at The Isle of Mull Cheese Farm. Image: Isle of Mull Cheese/ Facebook.

The BBC said the reboot aims to “reflect today’s world while staying true to the spirit of the original”.

PC Plum’s return nearly 20 years on marks a new chapter for one of CBeebies’ most iconic shows.

The new series is expected to air in 2026.

