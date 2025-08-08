Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen flats

Residents reported hearing sirens throughout the night.

By Michelle Henderson
A police car at the Gardner Road incident.
Police remained at the scene of a disturbance on Gardner Road in Aberdeen this morning. Image: Alastair Gossip/ DC Thomson

A 31-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at an Aberdeen flat.

Police officers descended upon Gardner Road, in the city’s Kincorth area, at around 8.50pm on Thursday.

Residents living close by reported a large police presence in the area until the early hours.

Multiple police vehicles were spotted at the scene, alongside paramedics wearing protective gear.

Police outside block of flats on Aberdeen street.
Officers remained at the scene of the incident this morning, where furniture lay strewn on the ground. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Debris outside the Gardner Road flats. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Early reports suggested armed police were also in attendance.

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 8.50pm on Thursday August 7, officers received a report of a disturbance at a property on Gardner Road, Aberdeen.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”

‘There was a lot of commotion’

One resident, who did not wish to be named, recalled hearing a lot of banging.

Speaking to a Press and Journal reporter, they said: “There were a lot of police around. And there were ambulances parked around the corner. The crews were wearing protective vests.

“There was a lot of commotion around 9pm or 9.30pm at one of the flat blocks.

“Gardner Road was all cordoned off. There was lots of banging, so I think the police must have got in.

“It all went on until maybe 1am.

“You can’t sleep with something like that happening nearby, especially with young kids in the house. I’m sure everyone’s the same.”

Clothing has been left strewn on a bush outside the block of flats. Image: Alastair Gossip/ DC Thomson.

A nearby resident added: “I live on Gardner Crescent, and saw the police.

“I lost count of the number of cop cars – and there were also a couple of vans.

“Some were headed along towards the shops, others went along Gardner Crescent.

“There was a lot of noise, and so many sirens.”

Pictures taken in the area this morning show items of clothing and broken furniture strewn over an area of grass surrounding the property.

Officers remained at the scene this morning.

