Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen flats

A 31-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at an Aberdeen flat.

Police officers descended upon Gardner Road, in the city’s Kincorth area, at around 8.50pm on Thursday.

Residents living close by reported a large police presence in the area until the early hours.

Multiple police vehicles were spotted at the scene, alongside paramedics wearing protective gear.

Early reports suggested armed police were also in attendance.

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 8.50pm on Thursday August 7, officers received a report of a disturbance at a property on Gardner Road, Aberdeen.

“A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.”

‘There was a lot of commotion’

One resident, who did not wish to be named, recalled hearing a lot of banging.

Speaking to a Press and Journal reporter, they said: “There were a lot of police around. And there were ambulances parked around the corner. The crews were wearing protective vests.

“There was a lot of commotion around 9pm or 9.30pm at one of the flat blocks.

“Gardner Road was all cordoned off. There was lots of banging, so I think the police must have got in.

“It all went on until maybe 1am.

“You can’t sleep with something like that happening nearby, especially with young kids in the house. I’m sure everyone’s the same.”

A nearby resident added: “I live on Gardner Crescent, and saw the police.

“I lost count of the number of cop cars – and there were also a couple of vans.

“Some were headed along towards the shops, others went along Gardner Crescent.

“There was a lot of noise, and so many sirens.”

Pictures taken in the area this morning show items of clothing and broken furniture strewn over an area of grass surrounding the property.

Officers remained at the scene this morning.