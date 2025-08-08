Russian billionaire’s super-luxury yacht visits Plockton and Glenelg on West Coast tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Russian billionaire’s super-luxury yacht visits Plockton and Glenelg on West Coast tour

Exclusive ship La Datcha seen exploring Scotland with elite guest list, sparking rumours of Highland resort plans.

By Louise Glen
La Datcha on the west coast
La Datcha has been spotted off the west coast. Image: Kenneth MacRae/ Facebook.

One of the world’s most exclusive yachts has been spotted cruising Scotland’s West Coast.

Eagle-eyed locals have clocked the unmistakable style of the luxury vessel La Datcha near Plockton and the Glenelg ferry.

The yacht, which offers luxury accommodation for up to 12 guests, is owned by Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov.

His brand is known for offering opulent villas, superyachts and high-adrenaline adventure experiences to those with deep pockets.

Now, it appears to be testing the waters of the Highlands.

The yacht’s current passengers are enjoying a tour of the Highlands, with a discreet convoy of dark, high-spec Land Rovers and support staff seen moving through Wester Ross and into Knoydart.

Luxury yacht La Datcha makes surprise stop in Plockton

Locals in the picturesque village of Plockton said the group stopped for lunch at a harbourside restaurant before boarding a tender bound for a nearby yacht.

The view of beautiful Plockton - thought it wasn't as sunny when we visited. Image: Highland Coast Hotels
The view of beautiful Plockton – which La Datcha passengers have been enjoying. Image: Highland Coast Hotels

Later, the party was seen crossing the Glenelg turntable ferry — the last of its kind in the world — heading for the remote peninsula opposite Skye.

Witnesses described smartly dressed guests and staff moving with quiet precision, suggesting a high-end experience planned to the last detail.

While La Datcha has luxury bases in Courchevel in France, Cabo San Lucas in Mexico and the Maldives, Scotland’s West Coast does not feature — prompting speculation that the brand is scoping out a new Highland retreat.

Is a La Datcha Highland base in the pipeline?

Locals have been both intrigued and impressed.

“It’s not every day you see something like this,” said one Glenelg resident.

“They didn’t make a fuss — they were very polite and under the radar — but clearly not your average tourists.”

La Datcha specialises in once-in-a-lifetime adventures for ultra-high-net-worth clients, from heli-skiing in Siberia to Arctic yacht expeditions.

West coast la Datcha at Glenelg.
The Glenelg Ferry. Image: Shutterstock.

A Scottish edition, if it comes, could feature gourmet dining, luxury lodges, wildlife safaris and private access to some of the country’s most remote and beautiful landscapes.

As the convoy continues down the coast, whispers grow.

The mission may be under wraps — but La Datcha’s Highland visit is making waves.

Hiring La Datcha doesn’t come cheap — prices for its superyacht cost over £700,000 per week, depending on the location and season.

Each experience is fully bespoke, with additional costs for private chefs, excursions, and staff.

Conversation