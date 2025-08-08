Russian billionaire’s super-luxury yacht visits Plockton and Glenelg on West Coast tour

One of the world’s most exclusive yachts has been spotted cruising Scotland’s West Coast.

Eagle-eyed locals have clocked the unmistakable style of the luxury vessel La Datcha near Plockton and the Glenelg ferry.

The yacht, which offers luxury accommodation for up to 12 guests, is owned by Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov.

His brand is known for offering opulent villas, superyachts and high-adrenaline adventure experiences to those with deep pockets.

Now, it appears to be testing the waters of the Highlands.

The yacht’s current passengers are enjoying a tour of the Highlands, with a discreet convoy of dark, high-spec Land Rovers and support staff seen moving through Wester Ross and into Knoydart.

Luxury yacht La Datcha makes surprise stop in Plockton

Locals in the picturesque village of Plockton said the group stopped for lunch at a harbourside restaurant before boarding a tender bound for a nearby yacht.

Later, the party was seen crossing the Glenelg turntable ferry — the last of its kind in the world — heading for the remote peninsula opposite Skye.

Witnesses described smartly dressed guests and staff moving with quiet precision, suggesting a high-end experience planned to the last detail.

While La Datcha has luxury bases in Courchevel in France, Cabo San Lucas in Mexico and the Maldives, Scotland’s West Coast does not feature — prompting speculation that the brand is scoping out a new Highland retreat.

Is a La Datcha Highland base in the pipeline?

Locals have been both intrigued and impressed.

“It’s not every day you see something like this,” said one Glenelg resident.

“They didn’t make a fuss — they were very polite and under the radar — but clearly not your average tourists.”

La Datcha specialises in once-in-a-lifetime adventures for ultra-high-net-worth clients, from heli-skiing in Siberia to Arctic yacht expeditions.

A Scottish edition, if it comes, could feature gourmet dining, luxury lodges, wildlife safaris and private access to some of the country’s most remote and beautiful landscapes.

As the convoy continues down the coast, whispers grow.

The mission may be under wraps — but La Datcha’s Highland visit is making waves.

Hiring La Datcha doesn’t come cheap — prices for its superyacht cost over £700,000 per week, depending on the location and season.

Each experience is fully bespoke, with additional costs for private chefs, excursions, and staff.

