Home News

Two men charged with ‘inciting racial hatred’ during protest in Aberdeen

One of the men has also been charged in connection with an assault - and police are hunting for other individuals.

By Regan Parsons
Police officer wearing a black hat and high-vis vest branded with Police on his back.
Police Scotland say there is no place for hate crime. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Two men have been charged under the Hate Crime Act following a demonstration in Aberdeen earlier this month.

The pair, aged 37 and 39, were arrested in connection with ‘inciting racial hatred’ during the protest, which took place in Links Road on Saturday August 2.

The 37-year-old has also been charged in connection with an assault on the day.

Police officers are continuing their investigations into the demonstration and further charges may follow.

They have said they are “pursuing positive lines of inquiry to identify other individuals involved in offences that too place during the event”.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce, local area commander for Aberdeen City North, said: “Police Scotland supports everyone’s right to lawful protest.

“But when criminality occurs during these events, we will take appropriate action to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“There is no place for hate crime in our society.

“Our inquiries are continuing in relation to other reports of criminality that took place last Saturday.”

Police are asking anyone with information about offences and individuals involved in the incident to come forward.

Information can be passed to the police by calling 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.