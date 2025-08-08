Crumbling Tain pedestrian bridge closed for emergency refurbishment

A crumbling pedestrian bridge in Tain has been closed over concerns for public safety.

The Alexandra Bridge, at Tain Links, has been shut with immediate effect and it is unclear when it will reopen.

A recent inspection at the 1902-built B-listed structure identified clear signs of deterioration to the bridge’s timber boards.

The discovery comes just a decade after £300,000 was invested in refurbishing the Highland bridge.

Despite that upgrade, restrictions were imposed to help protect the structure, with a rule being imposed that only two people could cross at a time.

Contractors survey Highland crossing

Contractors are now being drafted in to survey the damage and estimate a timescale for repair.

Highland Council has confirmed the bridge will remain closed until all repairs have been carried out.

A statement issued by Highland Council officials reads: “Members of the public are advised that the Alexandra Bridge at Tain Links is currently closed.

“A recent site visit to the footbridge identified clear signs of deterioration to the timber boards on the walkway.

“The bridge has therefore been closed to the public and, in the interests of public safety, will remain closed until the walkway has been repaired.

“Highland Council is engaging a local contractor to complete the works to enable the bridge to reopen as soon as possible.”