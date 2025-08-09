Oban man breached bail by calling and visiting ex-partner in the middle of the night

An Oban man repeatedly breached a court bail order by bombarding his ex-partner with late-night calls before turning up at her home and banging on her windows in the early hours.

Daniel MacKinnon, 37, of Soroba Road, appeared from custody at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday, where he admitted breaching his bail conditions in the early hours of July 16.

He had previously been granted bail on January 23, with strict conditions prohibiting him from contacting his former partner or entering specific streets where she lived.

Late-night calls began after midnight

Despite the order, the woman received a voicemail from a withheld number at 12.13am on July 16.

In the recorded message, MacKinnon could be heard saying: “Phone me back. I want to talk to you.”

The woman recognised his voice immediately and sent him a clear message telling him to stop and reminding him he was legally barred from contacting her.

But MacKinnon continued, calling again at 3.52am and 4.13am from a number also displaying ‘no caller ID’. She answered neither.

Shortly after the third call, she heard banging at her front door.

When she looked outside, she saw MacKinnon standing there. She told him to leave, but he moved around the house and began banging on her bedroom window instead.

The fiscal depute told the court: “She told him: ‘You are not allowed to be here. I just want you to leave.’ He then told her that she would lose her job.”

The woman closed her window and shouted at him to go. But MacKinnon continued to bang on the window. At that point, she went upstairs to retrieve her phone and called the police.

When they arrived, MacKinnon had left the scene and a search for him was launched.

Distressed in the dock

In court, the Crown opposed a renewed application for bail. The fiscal depute said: “There was a flagrant breach of bail. The complainer is terrified of him and extremely fearful of any further contact.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron questioned whether the breach had been consensual but was told by the fiscal that it was “of an entirely different ilk”.

MacKinnon kept his head bowed for much of the hearing. At one point, following the sheriff’s decision, he became visibly distressed and banged his head on the dock.

Defence solicitor Gareth Bell-Cairns told the court that MacKinnon accepted he had breached his conditions, but claimed there had been some initial contact from the complainer which had led him to believe communication might be permitted.

“He appreciates he is the one who has breached his bail conditions,” said Mr Bell-Cairns. “His instructions are that he was contacted by the complainant and invited to speak to her. However, he understands that the legal conditions still stood and that his response was inappropriate.”

Defence admitted bail breach but claimed contact was mutual

Mr Bell-Cairns added that MacKinnon was receiving ongoing support and had a number of medical appointments lined up.

But Sheriff Cameron was unmoved.

He said: “I know the care I take when granting bail, I will have told you that if you break the bail conditions, there is a chance you will go to jail.

“You treated this bail order with contempt in the way you behaved on this night. This was an order of the court designed to protect someone, and you broke it deliberately.

“You are not a suitable candidate for bail. It is not in the public interest or in the interest of the complainer to grant you your liberty.”

Sheriff Cameron refused bail and ordered MacKinnon be remanded in custody for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment.

MacKinnon will return to court for sentencing on September 3.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

👉 Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat