Oban man breached bail by calling and visiting ex-partner in the middle of the night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Oban man breached bail by calling and visiting ex-partner in the middle of the night

Daniel MacKinnon breached a court bail order by making late-night calls and turning up at his ex’s home.

By Louise Glen
Oban police searched for MacKinnon after he fled the scene.
Oban police searched for MacKinnon after he fled the scene. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

An Oban man repeatedly breached a court bail order by bombarding his ex-partner with late-night calls before turning up at her home and banging on her windows in the early hours.

Daniel MacKinnon, 37, of Soroba Road, appeared from custody at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday, where he admitted breaching his bail conditions in the early hours of July 16.

He had previously been granted bail on January 23, with strict conditions prohibiting him from contacting his former partner or entering specific streets where she lived.

Late-night calls began after midnight

Despite the order, the woman received a voicemail from a withheld number at 12.13am on July 16.

In the recorded message, MacKinnon could be heard saying: “Phone me back. I want to talk to you.”

The woman recognised his voice immediately and sent him a clear message telling him to stop and reminding him he was legally barred from contacting her.

Oban Sheriff Court heard the story of a domestic assault that took place near Taynuilt
Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

But MacKinnon continued, calling again at 3.52am and 4.13am from a number also displaying ‘no caller ID’. She answered neither.

Shortly after the third call, she heard banging at her front door.

When she looked outside, she saw MacKinnon standing there. She told him to leave, but he moved around the house and began banging on her bedroom window instead.

The fiscal depute told the court: “She told him: ‘You are not allowed to be here. I just want you to leave.’ He then told her that she would lose her job.”

The woman closed her window and shouted at him to go. But MacKinnon continued to bang on the window. At that point, she went upstairs to retrieve her phone and called the police.

When they arrived, MacKinnon had left the scene and a search for him was launched.

Distressed in the dock

In court, the Crown opposed a renewed application for bail. The fiscal depute said: “There was a flagrant breach of bail. The complainer is terrified of him and extremely fearful of any further contact.”

Sheriff Euan Cameron questioned whether the breach had been consensual but was told by the fiscal that it was “of an entirely different ilk”.

MacKinnon kept his head bowed for much of the hearing. At one point, following the sheriff’s decision, he became visibly distressed and banged his head on the dock.

Defence solicitor Gareth Bell-Cairns told the court that MacKinnon accepted he had breached his conditions, but claimed there had been some initial contact from the complainer which had led him to believe communication might be permitted.

“He appreciates he is the one who has breached his bail conditions,” said Mr Bell-Cairns. “His instructions are that he was contacted by the complainant and invited to speak to her. However, he understands that the legal conditions still stood and that his response was inappropriate.”

Defence admitted bail breach but claimed contact was mutual

Mr Bell-Cairns added that MacKinnon was receiving ongoing support and had a number of medical appointments lined up.

Police Scotland officer
Police searched for MacKinnon after he fled the scene. Image: Sandy McCook /DC Thomson

But Sheriff Cameron was unmoved.

He said: “I know the care I take when granting bail, I will have told you that if you break the bail conditions, there is a chance you will go to jail.

“You treated this bail order with contempt in the way you behaved on this night. This was an order of the court designed to protect someone, and you broke it deliberately.

“You are not a suitable candidate for bail. It is not in the public interest or in the interest of the complainer to grant you your liberty.”

Sheriff Cameron refused bail and ordered MacKinnon be remanded in custody for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment.

MacKinnon will return to court for sentencing on September 3.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

👉 Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat