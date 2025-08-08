Police confirm Austin Ironside’s death is being treated as suspicious as family pay tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Police confirm Austin Ironside’s death is being treated as suspicious as family pay tribute

The 25-year-old died in hospital two days after being found injured in Skene Street.

By Ellie Milne
Austin Ironside
Austin Ironside, 25, died on Tuesday, August 5. Image: Police Scotland.

Police have confirmed the death of a 25-year-old man in Aberdeen is being treated as suspicious.

Officers attended at Skene Street on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a man being injured.

Austin Ironside was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died two days later.

Following a post-mortem examination, his death is now being treated as suspicious.

Family pay tribute to Austin Ironside

Austin lived in the city and is understood to have gone to Torry Academy.

His mum, Angela Wilson, has launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral costs.

Austin Ironside
Austin’s mum has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. Image: GoFundMe.

Austin’s family has also shared a statement through the police, saying they are “devastated” by their loss.

They said: “Austin was popular with friends across the city and would do anything to help others.

“He was always smiling and his infectious laugh brought light into the lives of everyone who knew him.

“We are all devastated by what has happened and would like privacy at this terrible time.”

Several people, including friends and family, have shared their own tributes and memories on social media.

Detectives within cordon at Skene Street
Detectives at Skene Street on Friday. Image: Jasperimage. 

Death being treated as ‘suspicious’

The investigation into Austin’s death is being led by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

Today, detectives were seen at the block of flats on Skene Street which has been cordoned off since Sunday.

They are continuing to appeal to the public for information as part of their inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Carron McKellar said: “Our thoughts remain with Austin’s family and friends as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

More officers were in attendance at Skene Street on Friday. Image: Jasperimage. 

“Extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace who is responsible.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with any information which may assist our efforts to please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1991 of Sunday August 3.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

A Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) has also been set up so members of the public can send information directly to the police.

Conversation