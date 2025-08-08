Police confirm Austin Ironside’s death is being treated as suspicious as family pay tribute

Police have confirmed the death of a 25-year-old man in Aberdeen is being treated as suspicious.

Officers attended at Skene Street on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a man being injured.

Austin Ironside was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died two days later.

Following a post-mortem examination, his death is now being treated as suspicious.

Family pay tribute to Austin Ironside

Austin lived in the city and is understood to have gone to Torry Academy.

His mum, Angela Wilson, has launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral costs.

Austin’s family has also shared a statement through the police, saying they are “devastated” by their loss.

They said: “Austin was popular with friends across the city and would do anything to help others.

“He was always smiling and his infectious laugh brought light into the lives of everyone who knew him.

“We are all devastated by what has happened and would like privacy at this terrible time.”

Several people, including friends and family, have shared their own tributes and memories on social media.

Death being treated as ‘suspicious’

The investigation into Austin’s death is being led by detectives from the Major Investigation Team.

Today, detectives were seen at the block of flats on Skene Street which has been cordoned off since Sunday.

They are continuing to appeal to the public for information as part of their inquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Carron McKellar said: “Our thoughts remain with Austin’s family and friends as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“Extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances remain ongoing and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace who is responsible.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with any information which may assist our efforts to please come forward.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1991 of Sunday August 3.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

A Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) has also been set up so members of the public can send information directly to the police.