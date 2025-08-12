Aberdeen man turns life around after being caught with £11k drug haul

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen man turns life around after being caught with £11k drug haul

Ryan McFadyen was 19 when he was involved in the supply of cocaine and diamorphine, but has since taken steps to improve his life.

By Jamie Ross
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where the case called. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where the case called. Image: DC Thomson

An Aberdeen man caught handling thousands of pounds worth of class-A drugs has avoided prison after a court heard how he had turned his life around.

Ryan McFadyen, whose address was given as Wellheads Avenue, was just 19 when he came to the attention of police in 2021 after they traced a haul of more than £11,000 worth of diamorphine and cocaine back to him.

But since that day, Aberdeen Sheriff Court has heard the now 22-year-old has made massive changes in his life.

Working and off drugs

McFadyen was in court to be sentenced for being concerned in the supply of both of the drugs from a property in the Ross Crescent area of Aberdeen after previously lodging guilty pleas.

At the time of the incident, on November 30 2021, police had received intelligence that McFadyen was involved in a drug operation and had witnessed him passing over a rucksack to another man.

When that man was detained, the bag was found to contain wraps of a brown substance, which was later analysed to be 306 packages of diamorphine worth £9,180, and 146 packages of cocaine with a street value of £2,920.

McFadyen’s fingerprints were found on them, but his defence solicitor, Paul Barnett, told the court his role in the drug operation was that of “custodian”.

“At that time, he was unemployed, using cannabis on a regular basis,” Mr Barnett said.

“Mr McFadyen massively regrets his involvement.

“He has now come to a stage where he is no longer using any sort of drugs. He works regularly as a banksman slinger. He’s also in a stable relationship, he now lives with his partner.”

Ross Crescent in Aberdeen, where McFadyen was collared. Image: Google Street View

Efforts to change pay off for McFadyen

Noting a background report which suggested McFadyen had taken “considerable steps to get out of the drugs scene and lead a responsible lifestyle”, Sheriff Graham Buchanan said he was convinced he did not need to send him to jail.

But he warned: “These are serious offences and, because of their seriousness alone, I would have been well-entitled to give serious consideration to a prison sentence.

“I think it is a case in which such a sentence would, in many circumstances, be regarded as quite appropriate.

“However, there are various factors connected with your case which persuade me that I can deal with your case by way of an alternative to a prison sentence.”

The sheriff said one of those reasons was the length of time it had taken for the case to finally resolve, and another was McFadyen’s young age.

As a “direct alternative” to custody, McFadyen will be made to complete 225 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next year.

 