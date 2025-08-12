Aberdeen man turns life around after being caught with £11k drug haul

An Aberdeen man caught handling thousands of pounds worth of class-A drugs has avoided prison after a court heard how he had turned his life around.

Ryan McFadyen, whose address was given as Wellheads Avenue, was just 19 when he came to the attention of police in 2021 after they traced a haul of more than £11,000 worth of diamorphine and cocaine back to him.

But since that day, Aberdeen Sheriff Court has heard the now 22-year-old has made massive changes in his life.

Working and off drugs

McFadyen was in court to be sentenced for being concerned in the supply of both of the drugs from a property in the Ross Crescent area of Aberdeen after previously lodging guilty pleas.

At the time of the incident, on November 30 2021, police had received intelligence that McFadyen was involved in a drug operation and had witnessed him passing over a rucksack to another man.

When that man was detained, the bag was found to contain wraps of a brown substance, which was later analysed to be 306 packages of diamorphine worth £9,180, and 146 packages of cocaine with a street value of £2,920.

McFadyen’s fingerprints were found on them, but his defence solicitor, Paul Barnett, told the court his role in the drug operation was that of “custodian”.

“At that time, he was unemployed, using cannabis on a regular basis,” Mr Barnett said.

“Mr McFadyen massively regrets his involvement.

“He has now come to a stage where he is no longer using any sort of drugs. He works regularly as a banksman slinger. He’s also in a stable relationship, he now lives with his partner.”

Efforts to change pay off for McFadyen

Noting a background report which suggested McFadyen had taken “considerable steps to get out of the drugs scene and lead a responsible lifestyle”, Sheriff Graham Buchanan said he was convinced he did not need to send him to jail.

But he warned: “These are serious offences and, because of their seriousness alone, I would have been well-entitled to give serious consideration to a prison sentence.

“I think it is a case in which such a sentence would, in many circumstances, be regarded as quite appropriate.

“However, there are various factors connected with your case which persuade me that I can deal with your case by way of an alternative to a prison sentence.”

The sheriff said one of those reasons was the length of time it had taken for the case to finally resolve, and another was McFadyen’s young age.

As a “direct alternative” to custody, McFadyen will be made to complete 225 hours of unpaid work within the community over the next year.