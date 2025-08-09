Gothenburg Great’s mum Anne makes return to favourite Aberdeen curry spot for 98th birthday bash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gothenburg Great’s mum Anne makes return to favourite Aberdeen curry spot for 98th birthday bash

Anne Cooper, who is the mother of the late Aberdeen legend Neale, was a special guest at Light of Bengal.

By Jamie Sinclair
Restaurant owner Noor Ahmed and his sons Sultan and Sami with Anne and her daughter Shirley Blake, son in law Jase and grandson Doug
Restaurant owner Noor Ahmed and his sons Sultan and Sami with Anne and her daughter Shirley Blake, son in law Jase and grandson Doug. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

What better way to celebrate your 98th birthday than visiting your favourite Indian restaurant?

That’s exactly what Anne Cooper did at the Light of Bengal on Thursday evening.

Joined by her daughter Shirley, son-in-law Jase and grandson Doug, the red carpet was rolled out for Anne who was treated like a guest of honour.

Light of Bengal owner Noor Ahmed and his staff, which includes several of his sons, even brought out a birthday cake, bouquets and balloons.

Sultan Ahmed presented Anne with flowers from the restaurant
Sultan Ahmed presented Anne with flowers from the restaurant. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Anne is the mother of the late Aberdeen FC legend and Gothenburg Great Neale Cooper.

She told The Press and Journal: “Neale and I would come here a lot; he also loved the place.

“It’s a special spot for the family.”

Mr. Ahmed added: “It means a lot to us to be able to do this.

“She phoned me up after seeing in the Evening Express that we won an award.

“The Coopers have been visiting here for decades, so it’s been a joy to see her once again.”

Noor with Anne and her daughter Shirley
Noor with Anne and her daughter Shirley. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Anne celebrates 98th birthday with a bhuna

Anne has been visiting Light of Bengal since it was opened by Mr Ahmed’s uncle in the 1970s.

“I like what I like, and I’ve never changed from here because it’s always good,” she said.

“I’m not out so much nowadays, so this is a lovely change.

“My husband was a tea planter, and I got married out in India.

“We got used to the Indian food there, and we absolutely loved it

“It’s got such flavour and this is the best food outside of India!

“Tonight I had a prawn bhuna and it was wonderful.”

Anne with the Light of Bengal team
Noor and his family made it a really special evening for Anne. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Noor’s sons, Sultan, Sami, and Marzan, were keen footballers when they were younger.

As such, Aberdeen great Neale gave time to the youngsters.

Anne said: “I remember I brought Neale here to speak to Noor’s sons, who were keen footballers themselves.

“It’s fantastic to see what brilliant young men they have all become.

“Maybe I am their longest serving customer.”

Anne blowing out the candles on her birthday cake
Anne received a birthday cake after her curry. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Anne is still going strong at 98

Anne moved into a care home around Christmas 2023 and has since set up a bridge club for the residents.

“They even bring her a sherry when she’s playing,” Shirley said.

“After losing my brother, I thought it would be a real struggle for her as they were so close.

“She was struggling before she went into the home, but they have brought her back, and she’s full of energy.

“I think that generation who lived through the war is just made of such stern stuff.”

As well as playing bridge, Anne keeps her brain active by reading The P&J and doing the crossword every morning.

Doug said: “She’s usually finished it by 8am, she’s sharper than all of us.”

Anne enjoying a meal with her family
The Coopers enjoyed a meal to celebrate Anne’s 98th birthday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Family marks special occasion at Light of Bengal

Anne’s 98th birthday celebration is a night the family will all look back on fondly.

Grandson Doug said: “We get to take her out of the home quite often but this is the first time we’ve managed to get her to her favourite place.”

Jase added: “Anne has been coming here for a long time, and Neale loved it here too.

“What a lovely surprise it has been for her with the amount of effort Mr. Ahmed has put in. It’s brilliant.”

The restaurant owner was also moved by the evening’s events.

“It’s been a very emotional evening,” Mr Ahmed said.

“I was worried when Shirley phoned me the other day but it turned out to be the best news ever that Anne was going to visit.

“What a fantastic night it has been.”

“Maybe we will need to book out the whole restaurant for her 100th,” Shirley added.

Conversation