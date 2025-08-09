Gothenburg Great’s mum Anne makes return to favourite Aberdeen curry spot for 98th birthday bash

What better way to celebrate your 98th birthday than visiting your favourite Indian restaurant?

That’s exactly what Anne Cooper did at the Light of Bengal on Thursday evening.

Joined by her daughter Shirley, son-in-law Jase and grandson Doug, the red carpet was rolled out for Anne who was treated like a guest of honour.

Light of Bengal owner Noor Ahmed and his staff, which includes several of his sons, even brought out a birthday cake, bouquets and balloons.

Anne is the mother of the late Aberdeen FC legend and Gothenburg Great Neale Cooper.

She told The Press and Journal: “Neale and I would come here a lot; he also loved the place.

“It’s a special spot for the family.”

Mr. Ahmed added: “It means a lot to us to be able to do this.

“She phoned me up after seeing in the Evening Express that we won an award.

“The Coopers have been visiting here for decades, so it’s been a joy to see her once again.”

Anne celebrates 98th birthday with a bhuna

Anne has been visiting Light of Bengal since it was opened by Mr Ahmed’s uncle in the 1970s.

“I like what I like, and I’ve never changed from here because it’s always good,” she said.

“I’m not out so much nowadays, so this is a lovely change.

“My husband was a tea planter, and I got married out in India.

“We got used to the Indian food there, and we absolutely loved it

“It’s got such flavour and this is the best food outside of India!

“Tonight I had a prawn bhuna and it was wonderful.”

Noor’s sons, Sultan, Sami, and Marzan, were keen footballers when they were younger.

As such, Aberdeen great Neale gave time to the youngsters.

Anne said: “I remember I brought Neale here to speak to Noor’s sons, who were keen footballers themselves.

“It’s fantastic to see what brilliant young men they have all become.

“Maybe I am their longest serving customer.”

Anne is still going strong at 98

Anne moved into a care home around Christmas 2023 and has since set up a bridge club for the residents.

“They even bring her a sherry when she’s playing,” Shirley said.

“After losing my brother, I thought it would be a real struggle for her as they were so close.

“She was struggling before she went into the home, but they have brought her back, and she’s full of energy.

“I think that generation who lived through the war is just made of such stern stuff.”

As well as playing bridge, Anne keeps her brain active by reading The P&J and doing the crossword every morning.

Doug said: “She’s usually finished it by 8am, she’s sharper than all of us.”

Family marks special occasion at Light of Bengal

Anne’s 98th birthday celebration is a night the family will all look back on fondly.

Grandson Doug said: “We get to take her out of the home quite often but this is the first time we’ve managed to get her to her favourite place.”

Jase added: “Anne has been coming here for a long time, and Neale loved it here too.

“What a lovely surprise it has been for her with the amount of effort Mr. Ahmed has put in. It’s brilliant.”

The restaurant owner was also moved by the evening’s events.

“It’s been a very emotional evening,” Mr Ahmed said.

“I was worried when Shirley phoned me the other day but it turned out to be the best news ever that Anne was going to visit.

“What a fantastic night it has been.”

“Maybe we will need to book out the whole restaurant for her 100th,” Shirley added.