‘Immense’ support from community after storm damage at Moray aviation museum

An aviation museum in Moray has been overwhelmed with support after one of its main exhibits suffered damage during Storm Floris.

The named storm swept across the north-east on Monday leaving destruction in its wake.

At Morayvia in Kinloss, several trees came down causing damage to the museum’s Sea King rescue helicopter.

Chairman Mark Mair was down in Southampton when he was first alerted of the damage.

His first priority was the safety of his volunteers who were thankfully uninjured during the severe weather.

Contractors and volunteers have been able to clear the trees and debris away from the aircraft in the days since the incdent.

However, the Sea King “will remain closed to visitors” until it has been fully assessed for damage.

“We know what’s broken, but there could be unseen internal issues that need checking,” Mr Mair told The Press and Journal.

“For insurance purposes, we can’t let anyone inside at the moment, but the good news is it can be fixed.

“That’s the outcome we were hoping for.”

Storm Floris caused damage to the helicopter’s tail section, along with three main rotor blades and some of the tail rotor blades.

“We’ve got the expertise and we’ve already been offered assistance from RAF Heritage UK, which is a huge help,” he added.

‘Immense’ support after Morayvia Sea King suffers damage

Mr Mair and the Morayvia team have since received a remarkable outpouring of help and support from the community,

The aviation museum, located in Kinloss, shared a post on Facebook about the damage, which has received more than 350,000 views and 40,000 engagements.

“It’s just crazy, we’ve never had anything like it before,” Mr Mair said. “The amount of immense support has been incredible.

“People have been offering to come and help with the clean-up, from regular volunteers to complete strangers.”

Mr Mair offered a “massive thank you” to everyone who has taken the time to reach out and offer their support.

“It’s a fantastic tribute and a real show of support for such a special museum in the north-east of Scotland, which celebrates the work of both the RAF and the Royal Navy,” he said.

“It also shows the strength of community spirit we have here, we’ve even had messages from as far away as Australia and Canada.”

Mr Mair said what began as “bad news” had quickly turned into something positive, with the museum recording its highest-ever visitor numbers on Thursday.

“Yesterday we had a record-breaking 326 people through the door, that’s just mental,” he shared.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s visited or helped out during a difficult time.”