A9 closed at Newtonmore following crash

The A9 at Newtonmore has been closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash.

Traffic Scotland has advised motorists to avoid the area, and leave extra time for their journeys.

The incident was first reported at around 5:15pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Friday, 8 August, 2025, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A9 south of Newtonmore.

“Recovery is being arranged.”

The current advice from Traffic Scotland reads: “The A9 is closed in both directions at Newtonmore due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and should allow extra time for their journey.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

