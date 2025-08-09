Inverurie Wetherspoons pub evacuated after electrical fire

The Inverurie Wetherspoons pub had to be evacuated after an electrical fire in the cellar.

The incident happened at the Gordon Highlander on West High Street at around 9.45pm on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent two crews to the scene and vented the building to remove smoke and heat.

They left the scene just after 10.15pm.

Inverurie Wetherspoons reopens after fire

Due to the fire, the pub was forced to close more than three hours earlier than its usual time of 1am.

According to the chain, this was to “assess the damage and what contractors were required” at the Inverurie venue.

However, it reopened at 8am on Saturday.

JD Weatherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon told The Press and Journal: “It reopened this morning as normal.

“There are some ongoing dispensing issues due to equipment damage, that’s in hand with the contractors.”