News Man, 49, reported missing from Aberdeen found Officers have thanked the public for their help after an appeal to trace Lee Reid. By Abbie Duncan August 9 2025, 7:28 pm August 9 2025, 7:28 pm Lee Reid has been traced. Police have confirmed that a man reported missing from Aberdeen has been found. Officers launched an appeal for help finding Lee Reid, who had last been seen near the city centre at around 8am on Friday. Police have now confirmed that Mr Reid has been found and thanked the public for their assistance. A spokesperson said: "We are pleased to advise 49-year-old Lee Reid, missing from the Aberdeen area since Friday, has been traced. "Thank you to everyone who shared our information."
