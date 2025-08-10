Dog rescued after falling 100ft at Loch Ness waterfall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog rescued after falling 100ft at Loch Ness waterfall

Reggie was on holiday with his family when he went over a cliff edge.

By Mike Merritt
Reggie, a small white dog saved from a waterfall, with his rescuer.
Reggie with his rescuer. Image: Coastguard

Rescuers have saved a dog from a cliff edge after he plunged 100 feet at a popular Loch Ness waterfall.

Coastguard rescue teams from Cromarty, Burghead and Inverness were called to the Falls of Foyers at around 9.50am on Friday after Reggie went over a cliff edge.

A rescue operation was launched before the dog was safely recovered.

The dog, named Reggie, was then able to be reunited with its owner.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “Inverness, Cromarty and Burghead coastguard rescue teams were tasked to the Falls of Foyers where Reggie, a holidaymaker enjoying the scenery, had fallen around 100 feet.

Reggie, the small white dog saved from the waterfall.
Reggie was rescued and returned to his owner after the ordeal. Image: Coastguard

“Our volunteers were able to recover Reggie from the gorge before returning him to his relieved owner.”

The Falls of Foyers is a 140ft waterfall near the village of Foyers.

Reggie had a lucky escape, as the waterfall drops sharply into a gorge and winds its way through a forest until it meets Loch Ness.

The coastguard added:  “After a trip to the vets to get checked over, Reggie will continue his trip, avoiding any more excitement.”

