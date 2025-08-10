Dog rescued after falling 100ft at Loch Ness waterfall

Rescuers have saved a dog from a cliff edge after he plunged 100 feet at a popular Loch Ness waterfall.

Coastguard rescue teams from Cromarty, Burghead and Inverness were called to the Falls of Foyers at around 9.50am on Friday after Reggie went over a cliff edge.

A rescue operation was launched before the dog was safely recovered.

The dog, named Reggie, was then able to be reunited with its owner.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “Inverness, Cromarty and Burghead coastguard rescue teams were tasked to the Falls of Foyers where Reggie, a holidaymaker enjoying the scenery, had fallen around 100 feet.

“Our volunteers were able to recover Reggie from the gorge before returning him to his relieved owner.”

The Falls of Foyers is a 140ft waterfall near the village of Foyers.

Reggie had a lucky escape, as the waterfall drops sharply into a gorge and winds its way through a forest until it meets Loch Ness.

The coastguard added: “After a trip to the vets to get checked over, Reggie will continue his trip, avoiding any more excitement.”