News A9 in Caithness reopens after crash between car and motorbike A 37-mile diversion was put in place after the crash between Latheron and Georgemas. By Abbie Duncan August 10 2025, 11:19 am August 10 2025, 11:19 am The road was closed between Latheron and the Smerral Junction. Image: Google Maps. The A9 in Caithness has reopened after an earlier crash between a car and a motorbike saw it closed for six hours. The road was shut between Latheron and the Smerral Junction following the incident, with drivers facing a 37-mile diversion via Wick as a result. Emergency services were called to the collision at around 9.45am this morning. The route – which connects Inverness and Wick – reopened at 5.10pm this evening. A post from Traffic Scotland said: "The A9 has now fully re-opened between Latheron and Georgemas. "It had been closed for over six hours following a collision this morning."
