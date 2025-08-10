A9 in Caithness reopens after crash between car and motorbike

The A9 in Caithness has reopened after an earlier crash between a car and a motorbike saw it closed for six hours.

The road was shut between Latheron and the Smerral Junction following the incident, with drivers facing a 37-mile diversion via Wick as a result.

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 9.45am this morning.

The route – which connects Inverness and Wick – reopened at 5.10pm this evening.

A post from Traffic Scotland said: “The A9 has now fully re-opened between Latheron and Georgemas.

“It had been closed for over six hours following a collision this morning.”