Temperatures could hit 27°C in north-east for last week of school holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Temperatures could hit 27°C in north-east for last week of school holidays

Parts of Aberdeenshire and Moray will be among the hottest places in the country.

By Abbie Duncan
Warm weather is expected throughout the week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Warm weather is expected throughout the week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Temperatures could hit 27°C in the north-east during the last week of the school summer holidays.

The Met Office is forecasting a spell of warm and sunny weather over the coming week.

That will be welcome news for school pupils and staff, who are enjoying their final week of the summer break before returning to classrooms in the week beginning August 18.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-20s for several days, peaking for most in the middle of the week.

On Tuesday, the mercury is forecast to hit 27°C in the likes of Aberlour in Moray, while it will be 26°C in Elgin.

Highs of 25°C for Aberdeen and Inverness

Aberdeen is expected to peak at 25°C on Monday before parts of Aberdeenshire, like Aboyne, hit 27°C on Wednesday.

While not quite as hot, Inverness and the Highlands will still enjoy highs of up to 25°C on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

The warm spell will bring plenty of sunshine to the north and north-east, too, though there is the chance of some rain at times – and potentially heavier downpours later in the week.

Despite the rise in temperatures, the region is not expected to meet the threshold for a heatwave, which would require three consecutive days of 25°C or above.

Conversation