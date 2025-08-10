Temperatures could hit 27°C in north-east for last week of school holidays

Temperatures could hit 27°C in the north-east during the last week of the school summer holidays.

The Met Office is forecasting a spell of warm and sunny weather over the coming week.

That will be welcome news for school pupils and staff, who are enjoying their final week of the summer break before returning to classrooms in the week beginning August 18.

Temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-20s for several days, peaking for most in the middle of the week.

On Tuesday, the mercury is forecast to hit 27°C in the likes of Aberlour in Moray, while it will be 26°C in Elgin.

Highs of 25°C for Aberdeen and Inverness

Aberdeen is expected to peak at 25°C on Monday before parts of Aberdeenshire, like Aboyne, hit 27°C on Wednesday.

While not quite as hot, Inverness and the Highlands will still enjoy highs of up to 25°C on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

The warm spell will bring plenty of sunshine to the north and north-east, too, though there is the chance of some rain at times – and potentially heavier downpours later in the week.

Despite the rise in temperatures, the region is not expected to meet the threshold for a heatwave, which would require three consecutive days of 25°C or above.