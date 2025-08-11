Dons fans hit out at council ‘capitalising’ on fans fined for parking on grass near Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dons fans hit out at council ‘capitalising’ on fans fined for parking on grass near Pittodrie

It was not just the result that left a bad taste in the mouths of some Aberdeen fans.

By Chris Cromar
One of the cars hit with a parking penalty. Pittodrie is in the distance.
A number of fans were fined for parking on the grass next to the Kings Links Golf Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Dons fans have hit out after Aberdeen City Council fined a number of supporters for parking at a popular spot near Pittodrie.

Cars parked on the grass between Accommodation Road and the Kings Links Golf Centre were hit with penalties during Aberdeen’s 2-0 defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

Traffic wardens were seen handing out penalty charge notices to a number of motorists.

Drivers face a £100 fine, although this will be reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.

One of the penalty notices attached to a car windscreen.
Lots of people have been fined after parking on grass between the Beach Esplanade and Golf Road. Image: DC Thomson.

‘If it’s not bothering anyone, I don’t see the issue’

After the Scottish Premiership clash at Pittodrie – attendance 18,388 – unimpressed fans came forward to share their thoughts on the fines.

It is not the first time supporters have been caught out.

Fifty or so supporters received fines after the 2023 victory over St Mirren that secured third place in the league and a return to European football.

In a statement, Aberdeen City Council said the latest tickets had been issued in line with parking regulations.

And a spokeswoman stressed they were in place to “ensure safety for all road users”.

Dons fan Peter Fraser, however, said: “I think they should leave it alone.

“If it’s not bothering anybody, I don’t see the issue.

“There’s no mess, they’re not exactly blocking traffic, and it’s only for an hour and a half as well.”

Peter Fraser stands with a ball outside Pittodrie stadium.
Peter Fraser does not think cars should be fined for parking on the grass near the stadium. Image: DC Thomson.

One female fan, who did not wish to be named, thinks the move by the council could dissuade people from attending matches at Pittodrie.

She said: “If they want fans to come to the Aberdeen games then they better just leave them.

“If they fine them, they probably won’t come.”

The grassy area by the Kings Links Golf Centre where some fans have been parking.
How the grassy area looks without cars parked on it. Image: DC Thomson.

Charlene Russo, meanwhile, thinks there is a lack of parking in general within the vicinity of the stadium.

“There isn’t any parking really, especially with the restrictions on the disabled parking,” she said.

Charlene Russo in her Dons top.
Charlene Russo thinks the council are “capitalising” on motorists parking on matchday. Image: DC Thomson.

“Folk will just park wherever they can.

“The council are obviously just capitalising on it”

‘It’s not good’

Thomas White believes the authority’s actions in fining drivers were too heavy-handed.

“It’s not good and I definitely don’t agree with that,” he told The P&J.

Thomas White at Pittodrie.
Thomas White wants more fans to take the bus to Pittodrie. Image: DC Thomson.

He believes it could “possibly” put people off going to Dons matches in the future.

But he thinks there may be a solution, in the form of improved public transport.

“I think a lot more people should be taking the bus here,” he said.

‘All visitors are encouraged to use safe and legal parking options’

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “This area is not designated for parking, and penalty charge notices (PCNs) were issued in line with established restriction in place.

“While we understand the high volume of traffic associated with major events, parking restrictions are in place to protect public spaces and ensure safety for all road users.

“City wardens apply the same standards regardless of the occasion and all visitors are encouraged to use legal and safe parking options when attending events in the city.”

The next time the Dons play at Pittodrie is on August 21.

They will take on Romanian side FCSB or Drita of Kosovo in the Uefa Europa League play-off round first leg.

