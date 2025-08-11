Dons fans hit out at council ‘capitalising’ on fans fined for parking on grass near Pittodrie

Dons fans have hit out after Aberdeen City Council fined a number of supporters for parking at a popular spot near Pittodrie.

Cars parked on the grass between Accommodation Road and the Kings Links Golf Centre were hit with penalties during Aberdeen’s 2-0 defeat to Celtic on Sunday.

Traffic wardens were seen handing out penalty charge notices to a number of motorists.

Drivers face a £100 fine, although this will be reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days.

‘If it’s not bothering anyone, I don’t see the issue’

After the Scottish Premiership clash at Pittodrie – attendance 18,388 – unimpressed fans came forward to share their thoughts on the fines.

It is not the first time supporters have been caught out.

Fifty or so supporters received fines after the 2023 victory over St Mirren that secured third place in the league and a return to European football.

In a statement, Aberdeen City Council said the latest tickets had been issued in line with parking regulations.

And a spokeswoman stressed they were in place to “ensure safety for all road users”.

Dons fan Peter Fraser, however, said: “I think they should leave it alone.

“If it’s not bothering anybody, I don’t see the issue.

“There’s no mess, they’re not exactly blocking traffic, and it’s only for an hour and a half as well.”

One female fan, who did not wish to be named, thinks the move by the council could dissuade people from attending matches at Pittodrie.

She said: “If they want fans to come to the Aberdeen games then they better just leave them.

“If they fine them, they probably won’t come.”

Charlene Russo, meanwhile, thinks there is a lack of parking in general within the vicinity of the stadium.

“There isn’t any parking really, especially with the restrictions on the disabled parking,” she said.

“Folk will just park wherever they can.

“The council are obviously just capitalising on it”

‘It’s not good’

Thomas White believes the authority’s actions in fining drivers were too heavy-handed.

“It’s not good and I definitely don’t agree with that,” he told The P&J.

He believes it could “possibly” put people off going to Dons matches in the future.

But he thinks there may be a solution, in the form of improved public transport.

“I think a lot more people should be taking the bus here,” he said.

‘All visitors are encouraged to use safe and legal parking options’

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “This area is not designated for parking, and penalty charge notices (PCNs) were issued in line with established restriction in place.

“While we understand the high volume of traffic associated with major events, parking restrictions are in place to protect public spaces and ensure safety for all road users.

“City wardens apply the same standards regardless of the occasion and all visitors are encouraged to use legal and safe parking options when attending events in the city.”

The next time the Dons play at Pittodrie is on August 21.

They will take on Romanian side FCSB or Drita of Kosovo in the Uefa Europa League play-off round first leg.