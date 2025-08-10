Police give tourists ‘drive on the left’ wristbands after series of crashes on Highland roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police give tourists ‘drive on the left’ wristbands after series of crashes on Highland roads

The wristbands are the latest tool being used by officers in an attempt to reduce the number of collisions.

By Bryan Copland
Police car.
Police charged the 18-year-old with multiple driving offences. Image: Police Scotland.

Police are giving tourists arriving in Scotland wristbands telling them to “drive on the left” after a series of crashes in the Highlands.

The wristbands are the latest tool being used by officers in an attempt to reduce the number of collisions across the country caused by visitors driving on the wrong side of the road.

It has been a particular issue in the Highlands and Islands in recent years.

Last September, The Press and Journal told how police were working with US embassy officials to help get road safety messages to American visitors.

We have also covered several cases in court this year alone involving tourists causing crashes by driving on the right-hand side of the road.

The wristbands are in several languages. Image: Police Scotland

This week, police met visitors arriving at Edinburgh Airport to offer safety advice.

This included handing out wristbands displaying the message “drive on the left” in several languages.

Officers also offered advice on driving on country roads and speed limits.

Constable Kevin Lynch said: “We want everyone visiting Scotland to have a safe and enjoyable trip.

“Our roads, particularly rural and single-track routes, can be unfamiliar to overseas drivers, so it’s important that visitors are aware and drive with care.

“We remain committed to ensuring our roads remain safe and promoting road safety.”

