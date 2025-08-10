Police give tourists ‘drive on the left’ wristbands after series of crashes on Highland roads

Police are giving tourists arriving in Scotland wristbands telling them to “drive on the left” after a series of crashes in the Highlands.

The wristbands are the latest tool being used by officers in an attempt to reduce the number of collisions across the country caused by visitors driving on the wrong side of the road.

It has been a particular issue in the Highlands and Islands in recent years.

Last September, The Press and Journal told how police were working with US embassy officials to help get road safety messages to American visitors.

We have also covered several cases in court this year alone involving tourists causing crashes by driving on the right-hand side of the road.

This week, police met visitors arriving at Edinburgh Airport to offer safety advice.

This included handing out wristbands displaying the message “drive on the left” in several languages.

Officers also offered advice on driving on country roads and speed limits.

Constable Kevin Lynch said: “We want everyone visiting Scotland to have a safe and enjoyable trip.

“Our roads, particularly rural and single-track routes, can be unfamiliar to overseas drivers, so it’s important that visitors are aware and drive with care.

“We remain committed to ensuring our roads remain safe and promoting road safety.”