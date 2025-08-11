Four in hospital after crash involving ambulance and car near Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four in hospital after crash involving ambulance and car near Buckie

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 7am.

By Ellie Milne
Police are on scene at the crash. Image: Jasperimage.
Police are on scene at the crash. Image: Jasperimage.

Four people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Buckie.

Emergency services were called to the A98 Cullen to Fochabers road shortly before 7am on Monday.

The collision involved an ambulance and a car.

One patient has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

A further three people were taken by road ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Police have closed the road to traffic between its junctions with the A942 to Buckie and the A990 to Portgordon.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area until further notice.

11 August 2025. A98 near Inchgower Distillery,Buckie,Moray,Scotland. This is the Police Accident Investigation at the scene of a serious RTC involving a Megane Car and an Ambulance.
Police have closed the road. Image: Jasperimage.

A spokesperson from the fire service confirmed two appliances were sent to the scene.

She said: “We dispatched two appliances to crash on the A98 at 6.55am.”

Early reports suggested four vehicles were involved in the collision.

Ambulance involved in crash near Buckie

An update shared by officers online states: “The A98 near Buckie is closed at the A990 and A942 junctions following a serious crash involving a car and an ambulance.

“Emergency services were called to the A98 at Arradoul around 6.50am on Monday, August 11.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

Road closed sign on A98 with scene of crash in background
Police have closed a section of the A98. Image: Jasperimage.

A spokesperson from the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 6.56am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision at A98 junction on the A942, near Buckie.

“We dispatched multiple resources to the scene including three ambulances, an air ambulance, and a critical care paramedic (CCP).

“We transported three patients to Dr Gray’s Hospital and one patient by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

