Four in hospital after crash involving ambulance and car near Buckie

Four people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Buckie.

Emergency services were called to the A98 Cullen to Fochabers road shortly before 7am on Monday.

The collision involved an ambulance and a car.

One patient has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by air ambulance.

A further three people were taken by road ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Police have closed the road to traffic between its junctions with the A942 to Buckie and the A990 to Portgordon.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area until further notice.

A spokesperson from the fire service confirmed two appliances were sent to the scene.

She said: “We dispatched two appliances to crash on the A98 at 6.55am.”

Early reports suggested four vehicles were involved in the collision.

An update shared by officers online states: “The A98 near Buckie is closed at the A990 and A942 junctions following a serious crash involving a car and an ambulance.

“Emergency services were called to the A98 at Arradoul around 6.50am on Monday, August 11.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

A spokesperson from the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 6.56am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision at A98 junction on the A942, near Buckie.

“We dispatched multiple resources to the scene including three ambulances, an air ambulance, and a critical care paramedic (CCP).

“We transported three patients to Dr Gray’s Hospital and one patient by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

