Installation of ‘warning signage’ to close A9 in Inverness – here’s when and where to expect disruption

Three A9 junctions south of Raigmore Interchange have been earmarked for the works.

By Michelle Henderson
View of A9 from hillside towards Culloden junction.
Warning signs will be erected at three A9 junctions south of Raigmore Interchange. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Enhanced warning signs are being erected at three A9 junctions in Inverness to deter future road traffic incidents.

New chevrons, hazard marker posts and solar-powered bollards are among the measures being installed by Bear Scotland this week.

The works will provide consistency for drivers travelling along the A9 Inverness to Perth Road.

Similar improvements have already been made at other locations along the 110-mile route.

Road maintainers say the new and improved measures will help “reduce overshoot incidents.”

When and where will these works take place?

The three-week project will take place at three junctions between the A9 and Sir Walter Scott Drive, Culloden Road and Milton of Leys.

Groundworks will commence from Sunday night between the hours of 7pm and 6am.

The A9 will remain open, but a combination of lane closures, lane restrictions and temporary speed limits will be in place.

The noisiest operations will take place before 11pm to minimise disruption to surrounding properties.

Traffic approaching Inshes roundabout, Inverness.
The A9 / A8082 Sir Walter Scott Drive junction, near Inshes Roundabout, will be the first to benefit from the new signage. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

All lane closures and lane restrictions will be removed outwith working hours.

The A9 / A8082 Sir Walter Scott Drive junction will be the first to receive the updates.

This will coincide with major resurfacing works by the Highland Council at Inshes roundabout.

The busy Inverness roundabout will close for six nights from Sunday, forcing drivers to seek an alternative route.

Resurfacing works on Sir Walter Scott Drive, adjacent to the Carlton Bingo hall, form part of the project.

Euan added: “Our team aim to minimise disruption by scheduling works to be undertaken at night and in coordination with Highland Council works at Inshes roundabout.

“Our teams will do all they can to finish the project as quickly and safely as possible.”

