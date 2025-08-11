News Missing Aberdeen man traced following police appeal Kyle Donald had last been seen five days ago. By Ellie Milne August 11 2025, 10:13 am August 11 2025, 10:13 am Share Missing Aberdeen man traced following police appeal Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6825838/kyle-donald-aberdeen-missing/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. A man who was reported missing from Aberdeen has now been traced. Kyle Donald, 29, had been last seen in the city centre on Wednesday, August 6. Officers shared a public appeal to help trace him five days later. An update shared by police that afternoon confirmed he had been found. They said: “Thank you very much for sharing our appeal regarding 29-year-old Kyle Donald, who was reported missing from Aberdeen. “Kyle has now been traced.”
