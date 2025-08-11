Missing Aberdeen man traced following police appeal

A man who was reported missing from Aberdeen has now been traced.

Kyle Donald, 29, had been last seen in the city centre on Wednesday, August 6.

Officers shared a public appeal to help trace him five days later.

An update shared by police that afternoon confirmed he had been found.

They said: “Thank you very much for sharing our appeal regarding 29-year-old Kyle Donald, who was reported missing from Aberdeen.

“Kyle has now been traced.”