Vanishing Cyclist: A timeline of events surrounding the Tony Parsons case

The case of the missing cyclist Tony Parsons, and the lengthy investigation into his disappearance, was a six-year nightmare for his family.

Now, the story of his death is being told in a BBC Documentary, Murder Case: The Vanished Cyclist.

The hunt for answers was arduous, from Mr Parsons seemingly ‘vanishing’ on a September evening to his killers being sentenced six years later.

Here is the timeline of events surrounding the case.

September 29, 2017

The 63-year-old was out on a charity bike ride on the A82 between Bridge of Orchy and Tyndrum in Argyll and Bute.

The grandfather had set out on a stretch from Fort William back to his home in Tillicoutry in Fife.

It was on this evening – though the details only became clear years later – that he was struck by drink driver Alexander McKellar.

McKellar, known as Sandy, fled the scene, leaving Mr Parsons’ body at the side of the road.

He returned with his twin brother Robert, who assisted him in hiding the body.

They first moved Mr Parsons to nearby woods, before moving him again to a site on the 9,000-acre Auch Estate.

August 2018

Police received an anonymous letter from someone encouraging them to pay attention to “the twins”, who live in Bridge of Orchy.

Officers are told they had been in the hotel on the night Mr Parsons went missing.

Soon after, the McKellars are questioned by police, but no further action is taken.

2018-2020

Despite very little movement in the case, at least publicly, the family of Tony Parsons carry on the search for their loved one.

They launch several appeals for help during this time.

November 2020

Alexander McKellar reveals to his then fiancée that he had struck and killed Mr Parsons.

Caroline Muirhead and McKellar were living together at the time of the revelation.

The killer even took Ms Muirhead to the site where Parsons was buried.

Ms Muirhead marked the grave with an empty can of Red Bull, which later helped her direct police to the site.

December 27, 2020

A police report is filed by Caroline Muirhead on December 27, 2020.

Finally there is action, as the brothers are arrested, then released on bail three days later.

December 30, 2020

The search for Tony Parsons’ body begins in light of the information passed on by Ms Muirhead.

Police set up a makeshift station at The Crianlach Hotel and bring in staff for the team being assembled for the search on the Auch Estate.

January 12, 2021

Just over two weeks after the beginning of the search, police confirm they have discovered human remains.

They are identified as those of Tony Parsons.

Mostly preserved, his body was found in a secret grave among “animal bones”.

Professor Lorna Dawson – a soil expert at The James Hutton Institute – said the discovery was a poignant moment.

“There was like a frisson,” the professor explained.

“Everyone stood respectfully with their heads bowed and looked at Mr Parsons, like when the Queen went past in her coffin.”

February 2021

The Parsons family launch a further appeal to get more information surrounding the former naval officer’s death.

They also thank those involved with the search.

Mike Parsons, his son, said: “The last three years have been incredibly hard for us as a family and for all those who knew my dad.

“We would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who looked for my dad, for never giving up and for giving us the opportunity to make sure he could come home so we could say our final goodbyes.

“We are extremely grateful to Police Scotland, forensic scientists, all the mountain rescue teams and everyone else involved in the investigation for their work in such difficult conditions and circumstances.

“I know we cannot get closure until we find out who did this and why it happened.

“So I would ask anyone who may have even the smallest piece of information to please speak to the police and help us get the answers and closure we need.”

December 2021

The twins are charged, following Ms Muirhead’s reports.

Alexander McKellar’s fiancée became the key witness for the prosecution.

She criticises the handling of the case by the police, saying she was pressurised by the police to stay and gather more evidence on McKellar.

July 24, 2023

The trial begins at the High Court in Glasgow.

Almost six years on from his disappearance, the Parsons family may finally receive some closure.

August 25, 2023

Alexander McKellar is sentenced to 12 years in jail following the trial.

His brother, Robert, is jailed for five years and three months for his part in helping to cover up the crime.

Lord Armstrong tells them: “I have no doubt Mr Parsons’ family have been deeply affected by this.

“I have read three victim impact statements – one by his widow, daughter and son.

“The terms clearly indicate the profound, devastating and continuing impact your actions have had on their lives.

“You have caused them a devastating loss and emotional ongoing harm.

“I suspect no sentence will ever be regarded as sufficient.”

January 19, 2025

The family of Tony Parsons receive a six-figure payout after suing Alexander McKellar.

The Parsons launched a civil action against McKellar and reach an out-of-court settlement.

Gordon Dalyell, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors, says: “The manner of Tony’s death and what happened subsequently was appalling.

“The pain of his loss understandably continues to cause huge distress to his loved ones.

“While compensation does not, in any way, heal the pain, it does help protect the futures of his relatives.

August 2025

The Tony Parsons case is brought to the forefront once again in the BBC documentary Murder Case: The Vanishing Cyclist.

Margaret Parsons, Tony’s widow, says she will never forgive the McKellars.

The Press and Journal’s own Louise Glen will appear on screen as part of the documentary.