Tony Parsons’ widow will ‘never forgive’ brothers who killed husband and hid body in Highland bog

The widow of charity cyclist Tony Parsons says she will ‘never forgive’ the men who killed her husband and left him buried in a Highland peat bog for more than three years.

The investigation into Mr Parsons’ disappearance is the subject of a new documentary, Murder Case: The Vanishing Cyclist, which airs on BBC Scotland tomorrow night.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Parsons was 63 when he vanished on the A82 during a charity bike ride.

His body was found more than three years later, and in 2023, twin brothers Alexander ‘Sandy’ and Robert McKellar were jailed over his death.

Speeding drink driver Sandy had hit Tony and left him to die on the A82; he and his brother then hid his remains.

Tony’s widow, Margaret, relives the moment her world fell apart on the BBC documentary.

Last sighting of Tony Parsons was on the road to Tyndrum

She recalled: “I heard the front door go. At first, I thought it was Tony.

“But it was Vicky. She said, ‘Mam, I have reported my dad missing.’.

“I thought, for her to do that, it must be bad.”

The former Royal Navy Petty Officer, from Tillicoultry, had set off from Fort William on Friday September 29 2017 on a 104-mile charity cycle ride.

That morning, he had travelled by train from Alloa with his bike and was determined to complete the route because he had sponsor money and “didn’t want to let anyone down.”

Friends and family had misgivings about the trip, but Mr Parsons’ determination was well-known.

“When he set his mind to doing something, he was going to do it,” said his son, Mike.

The last sighting of Mr Parsons came at 11.20pm as he cycled south from the Bridge of Orchy Hotel towards Tyndrum.

Earlier, CCTV had captured him passing a row of roadside shops in Glencoe before stopping for a coffee at the hotel.

But he never arrived in Tyndrum.

Vicky said: “On the Saturday, he hadn’t checked in and he hadn’t phoned anyone.”

Mike remembers asking: “What were dad’s exact plans?”

Three years of unanswered questions

By Sunday, concern had turned to action. Vicky decided to retrace the route herself between Fort William and home.

“I saw no sign of my dad at that point,” she said.

“It got to Sunday evening and we were starting to be concerned.”

On Monday morning, she went to the police. From the outset, his disappearance was treated as a high-risk missing person.

Officers knew he had disappeared in a small, isolated stretch of the Highlands by the side of the A82.

There was no CCTV of him reaching Tyndrum, so something had happened on a six-mile stretch of road.

But two people knew the truth.

Mr Parsons had been struck and killed by drunk driver Alexander ‘Sandy’ McKellar.

His twin brother Robert helped him conceal the crime, burying Mr Parsons’ body in a remote peat bog at Auch Farm, just a few miles from his last known location.

Mike said missing his father was unbearable, he said: “It turns to anger – why are you not home? Why has this happened?”

For three long years, the Parsons family lived with uncertainty.

An annual police review became their only glimmer of hope.

Each time, they wondered if there might finally be an answer.

BBC documentary lays bare family’s grief

Then, just after Christmas 2020, everything changed.

Mrs Parsons remembers the day clearly. “The police wanted to come out again. I was panicking.

“That’s when they said they were going to restart the case because they had new information.”

That new information came from an extraordinary source. Sandy McKellar had confessed to his partner, Caroline Muirhead.

She had gone to the burial site with him – and, unbeknownst to him, had discreetly marked it with a Red Bull can.

That small act would prove crucial.

In January 2021, police recovered Mr Parsons’ remains.

Mike said: “I’d spent three years coming to terms with the fact my dad wasn’t coming home. I was at peace with that.

“And then one phone call flipped everything upside down.”

In 2023, Sandy McKellar was jailed for 12 years for culpable homicide.

Robert McKellar received more than five years for attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

For Mrs Parsons, the sentences brought no closure.

She added: “When they get out of jail… I am… left with a life sentence.”

Murder Trial: The Vanishing Cyclist airs Tuesday at 9pm on BBC Scotland and will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am the same day.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

👉 Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat