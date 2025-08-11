‘Big scare’ at Aberdeen pharmacy after ‘slip of the foot’ sends car through front window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘Big scare’ at Aberdeen pharmacy after ‘slip of the foot’ sends car through front window

The pharmacy remains open as normal in the meantime.

By Graham Fleming
Workmen boarding up the front of the pharmacy.
Staff were given a "big scare" at Braehead Pharmacy after a car crashed through the front of its Bridge of Don unit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Staff at Porter Pharmacy in Bridge of Don were given a ‘big scare’ after a car suddenly crashed into the shop.

The front of the Braehead Way business was damaged after a driver allegedly “suffered a slip of the foot” at about 1.30pm on Monday.

The pharmacy’s main window shattered, and the wall came down.

Fortunately, there were no customers in the shop at the time, and no one inside was hurt.

The male driver of the car was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Despite the damage, the pharmacy remains open, though customers are advised to use the back door while repairs are carried out.

The pharmacy remains open in the meantime. Image: Google

Owner Andrew Porter, speaking to The Press and Journal, said he’s hopeful the damage can be repaired “in about a week or so”.

Andrew said: “The staff got quite a big scare.

“We were just lucky that no customers were in the shop at the time, because all the glass is smashed and the wall has came down.

“It gave everyone a bit of a fright, but I’m really thankful that everyone is okay.”

The front of the pharmacy, boarded-up, tools in the foreground.
The business remains open, but customers are invited to use the back door of the pharmacy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Slip of the foot’ caused Porter Pharmacy scare

Andrew added: “We were told that someone in the car park has just had a slip of the foot and gone through the window.

“They’ve clearly accelerated quite fast, and gone right through the front of the shop.”

The front of the buildings was swiftly boarded up to make the pharmacy secure.

“We didn’t have to close.

“And we are working to get the front door sorted as soon as possible.

“We’re hoping to have everything sorted in a week’s time.”

A spokesperson from the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 1.24pm on Monday to attend an incident on Braehead Way in Bridge of Don.

“We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team. We treated and discharged one male patient at the scene.”

Conversation