‘Big scare’ at Aberdeen pharmacy after ‘slip of the foot’ sends car through front window

Staff at Porter Pharmacy in Bridge of Don were given a ‘big scare’ after a car suddenly crashed into the shop.

The front of the Braehead Way business was damaged after a driver allegedly “suffered a slip of the foot” at about 1.30pm on Monday.

The pharmacy’s main window shattered, and the wall came down.

Fortunately, there were no customers in the shop at the time, and no one inside was hurt.

The male driver of the car was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Despite the damage, the pharmacy remains open, though customers are advised to use the back door while repairs are carried out.

Owner Andrew Porter, speaking to The Press and Journal, said he’s hopeful the damage can be repaired “in about a week or so”.

Andrew said: “The staff got quite a big scare.

“We were just lucky that no customers were in the shop at the time, because all the glass is smashed and the wall has came down.

“It gave everyone a bit of a fright, but I’m really thankful that everyone is okay.”

‘Slip of the foot’ caused Porter Pharmacy scare

Andrew added: “We were told that someone in the car park has just had a slip of the foot and gone through the window.

“They’ve clearly accelerated quite fast, and gone right through the front of the shop.”

The front of the buildings was swiftly boarded up to make the pharmacy secure.

“We didn’t have to close.

“And we are working to get the front door sorted as soon as possible.

“We’re hoping to have everything sorted in a week’s time.”

A spokesperson from the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 1.24pm on Monday to attend an incident on Braehead Way in Bridge of Don.

“We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team. We treated and discharged one male patient at the scene.”