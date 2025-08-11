Biker in ‘critical condition’ following A9 crash in Caithness

A motorcyclist is in critical condition in hospital following a crash on the A9 road in Caithness at the weekend.

The accident occurred on the busy road, two miles north of Latheron, at about 9.50am on Sunday August 10.

It involved a black motorcycle and a grey car.

Emergency services, including police and air ambulance, attended the scene.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where police say they remain in critical condition.

The driver and passenger of the car were also taken to hospital as a precaution and later, released.

A woman was arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

Officers are continuing to investigate what happened.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald said: “Our inquiries into the full circumstances of this crash are ongoing.

“I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area at the time, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1043 of August 10.