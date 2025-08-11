Man arrested over death of Austin Ironside after Skene Street incident

A man has been arrested over the death of Austin Ironside, who passed away in hospital after being found injured in Aberdeen city centre.

The 46-year-old was taken into custody and officers ‘continue to follow positive lines of inquiry’.

Mr Ironside, 25, was found seriously injured on Skene Street around 3.10pn on Sunday August 3.

He was taken to hospital however, he died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary two days later.

Man arrested over death of Austin Ironside

Since then, police have been investigating what happened, with confirmation that Mr Ironside’s death was being treated as “suspicious”.

Police remain at the scene on Skene Street.

A police spokesperson said: “The investigation remains ongoing and officers continue to follow positive lines of inquiry.”

Since the news of Mr Ironside’s death was announced, tributes have been paid and money raised through a GoFundMe set up by his mother, Angela Wilson.

In the past week, the fundraiser has managed to accumulate more than £2,800 towards funeral expenses.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.