Man arrested following two-car crash on A952 near Lonmay

A man has been arrested following a two-car crash on the A952 road between Mintlaw and Lonmay.

The accident happened just after 2pm on Monday, south of the Cortes Junction at Lonmay.

It is understood to have involved two cars – a Mercedes and a Honda.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two appliances to the scene after receiving a call-out at 2.18pm.

Crews used hydraulic equipment to cut the roof off one of the cars.

A ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call to attend a two-car road traffic collision on the A952, near Cortes Junction.

“We dispatched three ambulances, two special operations response teams (SORT) and an air ambulance to the scene.”

The A952 was closed to traffic for several hours due to the crash.

Police confirmed that one man had been arrested in connection, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson said: “The A952 is closed between the junction with the A90 and the Nether Park crossroads following a two-vehicle crash.

“A man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”