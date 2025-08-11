Liam Gallagher heaps praise on ‘biblical’ performance of Aberdeen Oasis fan after viral TikTok video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Liam Gallagher heaps praise on ‘biblical’ performance of Aberdeen Oasis fan after viral TikTok video

Cove man Ryan Haxton attracted the attention of Oasis frontman, Liam, after footage emerged of him enjoying the gig at Murrayfield.

By Graham Fleming

An Aberdeen Oasis fan has been hailed as ‘biblical’ by legendary rocker Liam Gallagher after going viral on TikTok.

That’s after Cove man Ryan Haxton was videoed giving his own performance of Oasis classics in front of fans at Murrayfield.

While Oasis were up on stage, Ryan was down in front of the stands singing along to hits like ‘Slide Away’ and ‘Acquiesce’.

His performance has been noted for its infectious and over-the-top passion.

It sees him jumping up and down, fist pumping to fellow fans and even doing a starfish on the floor.

His hat was lost to a fellow member of the crowd after it was thrown into the Murrayfield stands.

Aberdeen Oasis fan hailed as ‘biblical’ by Liam Gallagher

He was videoed by wife Becky, in a now viral video that captures his energetic performance in full.

The footage has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

And those sharing it include Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher himself.

Under the original post, he commented “biblical”.

Ryan with a security guard in front of the stands at Murrayfield.
Liam heaped praise on the performance. Image: Becky Haxton via TikTok

And, in a further reshare of the video today, Liam was full of praise for Ryan in a new caption.

It read: “Every lyric, every word, every beat, every breath, every riff, every sound.”

Conversation