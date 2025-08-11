Liam Gallagher heaps praise on ‘biblical’ performance of Aberdeen Oasis fan after viral TikTok video

An Aberdeen Oasis fan has been hailed as ‘biblical’ by legendary rocker Liam Gallagher after going viral on TikTok.

That’s after Cove man Ryan Haxton was videoed giving his own performance of Oasis classics in front of fans at Murrayfield.

While Oasis were up on stage, Ryan was down in front of the stands singing along to hits like ‘Slide Away’ and ‘Acquiesce’.

His performance has been noted for its infectious and over-the-top passion.

It sees him jumping up and down, fist pumping to fellow fans and even doing a starfish on the floor.

His hat was lost to a fellow member of the crowd after it was thrown into the Murrayfield stands.

He was videoed by wife Becky, in a now viral video that captures his energetic performance in full.

The footage has already been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

And those sharing it include Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher himself.

Under the original post, he commented “biblical”.

And, in a further reshare of the video today, Liam was full of praise for Ryan in a new caption.

It read: “Every lyric, every word, every beat, every breath, every riff, every sound.”