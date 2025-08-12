Driver dies at scene of A98 crash after car collides with ambulance near Buckie

A 36-year-old man has died at the scene of a crash involving an ambulance on the A98 near Buckie.

Emergency services were called to the A98 Cullen to Fochabers road shortly before 7am on Monday.

The collision involved a blue Renault Megane and an ambulance.

The driver of the car, a 36-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two male paramedics and a patient from the ambulance were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The road was closed throughout the day while a full investigation was carried out, and remained closed overnight for repairs.

It was expected to fully reopen this morning.

Appeal for information after A98 crash near Buckie

Police are now appealing for information from the public about the crash.

Sergeant Dave Cooper, from the road policing unit in Elgin, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and we continue to carry out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicles prior to the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area and may have dashcam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0516 of August 11.