From lochs to lipsticks: 7 Gaelic influencers breaking the mould

Meet seven Gaelic influencers transforming how the language is seen and heard — from metalcore bands to wild swimming and kitchen-table content.

Griogar Labhruidh is a gaelic influencer
Griogair Labhruidh is a hip hop and traditional Gaelic singer. Image: Griogair Labhruidh/ Facebook.
By Louise Glen

They might be singing it, step-dancing to it, screaming it over heavy metal riffs or serving it alongside a home-cooked meal – but these Gaelic influencers are shaking up the traditional classroom model.

With the Royal National Mod kicking off in Lochaber, Gaelic is in the spotlight but who are the champions of the language on social media?

From beauty tutorials peppered with everyday phrases to TikTok cold-water plunges racking up millions of views, they’re proving Gaelic is not only alive but thriving in unexpected places.

Julie Fowlis – whose voice carried Gaelic to global audiences in Disney Pixar’s Brave – may still be the best-known Gaelic singer on the planet, but how do these offbeat Gaelic champions measure up?

1. Griogair Labhruidh – hip-hop bard of the Highlands

Griogair Labhruidh with Daimh on stage at the Gathering Festival. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson. </p> <p>

From Gartocharn, with strong heritage ties to Ballachulish, Griogair Labhruidh is a celebrated Gaelic singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and sean-nòs (old-style) performer.

He blends ancient Gaelic rhythms with modern musical styles – from hip-hop and jazz to African and funk – creating a uniquely experimental sound rooted in tradition.

He’s performed with Afro Celt Sound System, served as the main vocalist for the Gaelic supergroup Dàimh, and was named Gaelic Singer of the Year at the MG ALBA Trad Music Awards in 2015.

He’s also contributed vocals to the Outlander soundtrack – most notably in Lighting the Cross and the Gaelic version of the Skye Boat Song – in collaboration with composer Bear McCreary.

Griogair’s innovative musical fusion – and his advocacy for mainland Gaelic dialects – makes him a bold, forward-thinking voice in contemporary Gaelic culture.

🔗 Facebook | Griogair music

2. Joy Dunlop – step-dancing weather queen

Joy Dunlop
Joy Dunlop loves a Mod, but especially one in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Joy Dunlop, from Connel, Argyll, is a singer, broadcaster and champion of the Gaelic language – and might well be one of the hardest-working influencers keeping the language in everyday use.

She has sung for King Charles and Queen Camilla, but is equally as keen to get others singing in Gaelic. She conducts a male voice choir, Còisir Ceann an Tuirc, and is the Gaelic tutor for Atomaig Piseag.

Joy is a Royal National Mòd gold medallist.

Known for presenting BBC Alba programmes and delivering the weather in Gaelic and English on BBC Scotland, she’s also a talented step-dancer and exceptional singer.

Her work blends cultural preservation with modern media, making Gaelic vibrant, visible and relevant to audiences worldwide.

🔗 Facebook | joydunlop.com

3. Colin Stone (Gun Ghaol) – metalcore in the mother tongue

Colin Stone fronts Gun Ghaol. Image: Facebook.

Colin Stone, from Castletown in Caithness, fronts Gun Ghaol – the world’s first and only Gaelic metalcore band – fusing guttural screams with traditional language.

They’ve just played an impressive set at Belladrum.

His music pushes Gaelic into unexpected territory, streaming globally and attracting metal fans to the culture.

Stone’s work proves the language can thrive – even in the heaviest corners of the music scene.

🔗 Gun Ghaol on Instagram | Bandcamp

4. Lauren Smith (@laurenrhiannon) – bringing Gaelic to the Granite City

Lauren Rhiannon and Oor Wullie
Lauren Rhiannon is on Instagram. Image: Instagram.

Lauren Smith is an Aberdeen-based content creator who blends Scottish Gaelic with lifestyle, travel and fashion.

Through Instagram reels and posts, she makes the language feel modern and accessible, showcasing it in everyday contexts and inspiring a new audience to see Gaelic as part of contemporary urban Scottish life.

🔗 Instagram

5. Peter MacQueen (@highlandhutter) – The Braken Slayer

Peter MacQueen Highland Hutter
Padruig or Peter MacQueen is a keen hutter and has just loves his wee dog. Image: Peter MacQueen/ Instagram.

Peter MacQueen, born and raised in Oban, is a Gaelic author, BBC Alba presenter and off-grid living advocate.

From his self-built hut, he hosts Gàrradh Phàdruig, sharing Gaelic heritage, sustainable living and island storytelling.

Active on Instagram and Facebook, he connects with audiences through behind-the-scenes content and personal updates.

One of the things you might not know about Peter is just how kind he is – and how dedicated he is to raising the profile of other Gaelic speakers and influencers.

With his partner, the Hebridean Baker, they are launching an agri-tourism business at a croft near Oban, where Peter has gathered a reputation as the Bracken Slayer.

🔗 Instagram | TikTok

6. S0mhairle – Gaelic in the great outdoors

Somhairle or Sorley Johnson is a social media influencer.
Somhairle says he is happiest when he is outdoors. Image: S0mhairle/ Instagram.

S0mhairle, originally from near Glasgow, is a Gaelic content creator who films short, engaging videos in Scotland’s wildest landscapes.

It’s not his full-time job, but as a Gaelic outdoor instructor, he’s perfectly placed to showcase the best places to visit.

Combining language lessons with scenes of mountains, lochs and coastlines, he offers viewers both escapism and education.

His work brings Gaelic to life outdoors – making it feel natural, adventurous and rooted in the land. He loves camping and wild swimming.

🔗 Instagram | YouTube

7. Raonaid (@craic_le_kellow) – kitchen-table Gaelic

Raonaid Kellow. Image: Instagram.

Gaelic secondary teacher Raonaid (@craic_le_kellow) is a lifestyle blogger who weaves Gaelic into posts about home cooking, thrifted fashion, makeup and everyday life.

She teaches in Dunoon, Argyll.

Her bilingual storytelling feels warm and personal, yet fresh and relevant – showing how the language can thrive at the kitchen table while resonating with modern, globally connected audiences.

🔗 Instagram | Blasad/ food posts

Have you got a favourite Gaelic influencer? Tell us in the comments.

