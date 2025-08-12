Temperatures to soar to 26C across the north and north-east – but warnings issued for lightning and wildfires

North and north-east residents can expect temperatures to soar on the last week of the school holidays.

However, that forecast comes with danger warnings for both lightning and wildfires from both SSEN and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

The Met Office is forecasting hot and sunny conditions across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

While many will see the sun come out, it also increase the possibility of wildfires.

The SFRS says there is a “very high” risk of fire over the coming days from August 13 until August 19.

The north-east will be most at risk between August 13-19, while most other areas will be at increased risk on August 18-19.

In addition to wildfires, there is likely to be increased lightning risk between August 13-14.

This is according to SSEN, whose engineers have been working to restore power to communities cut off by Storm Floris last week.

They say lightning strikes could cause further temporary power outages.

What can residents expected from the incoming hot weather?

Inverness will see some of the warmest conditions, with temperatures already climbing steadily.

The mercury should peak at around 26°C, making it one of the hottest days of the month so far in the north.

Wednesday will see highs of 25°C in Fort William, with a chance of the odd shower in the afternoon.

Elgin will reach 26°C on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with the chance of an odd afternoon shower.

Meanwhile, in the north-east, Aberdeen is basking in similarly pleasant weather.

Temperatures will rise in some inland areas, with highs of up to 27°C possible in places like Aboyne in Aberdeenshire by Wednesday.

Inverurie will be one of the warmest places in Aberdeenshire with highs of 26°C today.

While places along the coastline, such as Stonehaven, Peterhead and Fraserburgh could stretch as high as 25°C over the next few days.

However, slightly heavier showers and thundery conditions will hit the region closer to the weekend.