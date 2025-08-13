Land once home to Braemar Lodge up for auction with starting price of just £1

The land upon which the Braemar Lodge once stood is to go up for auction with the eye-catching starting price of just £1.

A serious fire ravaged the historic hotel in March 2022, leaving the remaining structure in a perilous state.

Many locals had hoped the building could be restored, but the owners made the decision to demolish it due to safety concerns.

That proved controversial as it emerged that proper authorisation for knocking down a listed building had not sought during the process.

Braemar residents, meanwhile, said a “lunar landscape” had been left and claimed water run-off could go into neighbouring gardens.

Councillors eventually voted retrospectively in favour of approving the demolition.

And now the land where the once popular hotel stood is going to auction as a new owner and a new use is sought.

It is being offered with a rock-bottom starting price that’s guaranteed to draw eyes – at just £1 – though bidding is likely to swiftly increase.

Braemar Lodge land up for auction for £1

The site is not only historically significant, also a prime piece of land, measuring more than 1,000 square metres in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park.

Currently a blank canvas, the sellers say it represents a strong development opportunity for potential buyers.

The plot is within five minutes’ walk of Braemar Mountain Sports and within easy walking distance of Mar Lodge Estate.

‘It will no doubt capture the imagination of bidders ‘

Prime Property Auctions director John Morris said: “This remarkable property is now being offered with opening bids from just £1.

“This offers savvy investors and visionaries a golden chance to own a slice of Highland heritage.

“The property is being offered at a fantastic discount to ensure a sale and should appeal to anyone looking for a straightforward purchase with excellent upside potential.

“This isn’t just a piece of land – it’s a front-row seat to Scottish tradition, royal heritage and exceptional natural beauty.

“To launch a site of this calibre with a starting bid of just £1 is bold.

“It will no doubt capture the imagination of bidders across the UK and beyond.”

The live auction takes place on Thursday August 21, with bids accepted from 10.30am-4.30pm.