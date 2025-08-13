Land once home to Braemar Lodge up for auction with starting price of just £1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Land once home to Braemar Lodge up for auction with starting price of just £1

The former hotel was controversially demolished following a fire in 2022.

By Jamie Sinclair
The burning Braemar Lodge.
Braemar Lodge was demolished following a fire in 2022. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The land upon which the Braemar Lodge once stood is to go up for auction with the eye-catching starting price of just £1.

A serious fire ravaged the historic hotel in March 2022, leaving the remaining structure in a perilous state.

Many locals had hoped the building could be restored, but the owners made the decision to demolish it due to safety concerns.

That proved controversial as it emerged that proper authorisation for knocking down a listed building had not sought during the process.

Braemar residents, meanwhile, said a “lunar landscape” had been left and claimed water run-off could go into neighbouring gardens.

Councillors eventually voted retrospectively in favour of approving the demolition.

And now the land where the once popular hotel stood is going to auction as a new owner and a new use is sought.

It is being offered with a rock-bottom starting price that’s guaranteed to draw eyes – at just £1 – though bidding is likely to swiftly increase.

Braemar Lodge land up for auction for £1

The site is not only historically significant, also a prime piece of land, measuring more than 1,000 square metres in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park.

Currently a blank canvas, the sellers say it represents a strong development opportunity for potential buyers.

The plot is within five minutes’ walk of Braemar Mountain Sports and within easy walking distance of Mar Lodge Estate.

Empty ground where Braemar Lodge once stood.
The space left behind by Braemar Lodge is set to go to auction. Image supplied.

‘It will no doubt capture the imagination of bidders ‘

Prime Property Auctions director John Morris said: “This remarkable property is now being offered with opening bids from just £1.

“This offers savvy investors and visionaries a golden chance to own a slice of Highland heritage.

“The property is being offered at a fantastic discount to ensure a sale and should appeal to anyone looking for a straightforward purchase with excellent upside potential.

“This isn’t just a piece of land – it’s a front-row seat to Scottish tradition, royal heritage and exceptional natural beauty.

“To launch a site of this calibre with a starting bid of just £1 is bold.

“It will no doubt capture the imagination of bidders across the UK and beyond.”

The live auction takes place on Thursday August 21, with bids accepted from 10.30am-4.30pm.

