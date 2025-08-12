Home Bargains advertises for staff as it prepares to open new Oban superstore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Bargains advertises for staff as it prepares to open new Oban superstore

Home Bargains is opening in Oban’s former Homebase store at Lochavullin Retail Park, with jobs now advertised and an expected launch in early 2026.

By Louise Glen
Home Bargains sign
Home Bargains hopes to open in Oban. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Home Bargains is preparing to open its first store in Oban, creating new retail jobs in the town.

The discount chain, known for its cut-price homewares, cleaning products and branded goods, has begun advertising vacancies for the Argyll store.

The new outlet will take over the former Homebase unit at Lochavullin Retail Park.

Home Bargains set to open in Oban with jobs advertised

Several job adverts have been posted on the Home Bargains careers site.

They include roles for a store manager, team leaders and store team members.

Salaries range from £45,526 for the store manager position to £12.50 per hour for store team members.

The closing date to apply for the manager’s post is August 23.

Oban's former Homebase store and car park. Home Bargains is to be the new occupant.
Home Bargains is eyeing up a new store in Oban. Image: Google Street View

The company has not confirmed an exact opening date.

But it is understood the Oban store is expected to welcome its first customers in early 2026.

A planning application was lodged with Argyll and Bute Council late last year by TJ Morris Limited — the parent company of Home Bargains — through architects Iceni.

The application stated: “We understand that Home Bargains has secured the unit, and planning permission is sought for the external alterations.”

Planning application approved

That application has since been approved, clearing the way for the conversion of the building.

Home Bargains has been steadily expanding its presence across the west of Scotland in recent years.

Recent openings have included stores in Inverness, Fort William and Greenock.

The nearest Home Bargains branch to Oban is currently in Fort William, around 45 miles away.

The chain was founded in Liverpool in 1976 by Tom Morris.

It has since grown to become one of the UK’s largest privately-owned retailers.

And there are now more than 575 stores nationwide.

It sells a wide range of products, from household essentials and food to toys, garden items and seasonal goods, all marketed at low prices.

Home Bargains has been contacted for comment on its latest expansion.

