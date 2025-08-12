Home Bargains advertises for staff as it prepares to open new Oban superstore

Home Bargains is preparing to open its first store in Oban, creating new retail jobs in the town.

The discount chain, known for its cut-price homewares, cleaning products and branded goods, has begun advertising vacancies for the Argyll store.

The new outlet will take over the former Homebase unit at Lochavullin Retail Park.

Several job adverts have been posted on the Home Bargains careers site.

They include roles for a store manager, team leaders and store team members.

Salaries range from £45,526 for the store manager position to £12.50 per hour for store team members.

The closing date to apply for the manager’s post is August 23.

The company has not confirmed an exact opening date.

But it is understood the Oban store is expected to welcome its first customers in early 2026.

A planning application was lodged with Argyll and Bute Council late last year by TJ Morris Limited — the parent company of Home Bargains — through architects Iceni.

The application stated: “We understand that Home Bargains has secured the unit, and planning permission is sought for the external alterations.”

Planning application approved

That application has since been approved, clearing the way for the conversion of the building.

Home Bargains has been steadily expanding its presence across the west of Scotland in recent years.

Recent openings have included stores in Inverness, Fort William and Greenock.

The nearest Home Bargains branch to Oban is currently in Fort William, around 45 miles away.

The chain was founded in Liverpool in 1976 by Tom Morris.

It has since grown to become one of the UK’s largest privately-owned retailers.

And there are now more than 575 stores nationwide.

It sells a wide range of products, from household essentials and food to toys, garden items and seasonal goods, all marketed at low prices.

Home Bargains has been contacted for comment on its latest expansion.

