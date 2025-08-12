Eight safety recommendations not actioned five years on from fatal Stonehaven crash

Rail bosses have been warned their failures are putting workers and passengers at risk on the fifth anniversary of the fatal Carmont derailment.

Union RMT has said it is “outrageous” that almost half of the safety recommendations made in the aftermath of the August 12 2020 tragedy are yet to be met.

Conductor Donald Dinnie, driver Brett McCullough and passenger Chris Stuchbury died after a landslip in heavy rain caused the Aberdeen to Glasgow service to derail west of Stonehaven.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) published a 300-page report in March 2022, including 20 recommendations to avoid a similar crash in the future.

However, RAIB’s latest annual report confirms eight of these remain open.

Those lost remembered on fifth anniversary of rail crash

RMT has criticised the UK Government and Network Rail for not addressing all “critical safety issues”.

Eddie Dempsey, RMT general secretary, said: “Our thoughts today are with the families of Donald, Brett and Chris, and with those injured and traumatised in the crash.

“But remembrance alone is not enough – there must be action, and it needs to be urgent.

“It is outrageous that five years after the accident took place, and three years since the RAIB set out what needed to change, that so many safety recommendations are still outstanding.

“We demand better – for those we lost, for those who survived and for the safety of every worker and passenger going forward.”

The 20 recommendations made in 2022 covered three main areas of the investigation.

These included: the reason the drain flooded, difficulties faced by rail staff on the day, and safety concerns regarding the train’s “crashworthiness”.

A year later, only two of the recommendations had been actioned.

Recommendations made after Stonehaven tragedy

Network Rail is required to report back to RAIB on the action it is taking to meet each recommendation.

A spokesperson said “meaningful progress” has been made – including changes to services during severe weather – with work to improve safety continuing.

They added: “Today, on the fifth anniversary of the Carmont tragedy, we remember Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie, and Christopher Stuchbury, and all those who were injured.

“Our thoughts remain with their families, friends, and everyone affected by the accident.

“Since August 2020, we’ve been working hard to make our railway safer for passengers and colleagues.

“In the immediate aftermath of the accident, we changed how train services are managed during severe weather warnings.

“We’re investing more than £400m in projects to strengthen the railway’s resilience to increasingly unpredictable weather.

“This includes enhanced weather forecasting with dedicated meteorologists, which allows us to introduce targeted speed restrictions or close lines when extreme conditions are expected, helping to keep Scotland’s Railway safe.

“Meaningful progress has been made on the recommendations from the Carmont investigation, which includes coordinated action across all Network Rail routes, and we continue to work closely with the ORR, train operators, and other key stakeholders.”

Safety is a ‘key priority’

Network Rail is overseen by the UK Government who must ensure the recommendations are implemented across the UK.

A spokesperson from the Department for Transport said: “Five years on from the Stonehaven derailment, our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragedy – the victims, survivors, and their loved ones.

“Safety is the utmost priority, which is why the Government has committed £2.8 billion over the next five years for Network Rail to improve the railway’s resilience to extreme weather, and prevent this kind of incident from ever happening again.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson added: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with all those affected by this tragic accident.

“While rail safety is reserved to the UK Government, it is a key priority, and we fully expect any required improvements and measures to be implemented.

“The Scottish Government takes the matter of safety on Scotland’s Railway very seriously.

“In doing so, we also fully understand the duty of care that all parties involved in designing, constructing and operating the railway have to each other.

“And, to the travelling public, and the duty of co-operation those parties have to facilitate safe operation.

“We firmly believe that the prevention of accidents is the most effective mitigation.”