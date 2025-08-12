Eight safety recommendations not actioned five years on from fatal Stonehaven crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Eight safety recommendations not actioned five years on from fatal Stonehaven crash

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch made 20 safety recommendations in 2022.

By Ellie Milne
Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury and Donald Dinnie died in the Stonehaven crash.
Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury and Donald Dinnie died in the Stonehaven crash.

Rail bosses have been warned their failures are putting workers and passengers at risk on the fifth anniversary of the fatal Carmont derailment.

Union RMT has said it is “outrageous” that almost half of the safety recommendations made in the aftermath of the August 12 2020 tragedy are yet to be met.

Conductor Donald Dinnie, driver Brett McCullough and passenger Chris Stuchbury died after a landslip in heavy rain caused the Aberdeen to Glasgow service to derail west of Stonehaven.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) published a 300-page report in March 2022, including 20 recommendations to avoid a similar crash in the future.

However, RAIB’s latest annual report confirms eight of these remain open.

Stonehaven rail crash accident site at Carmont.
Three men died when a Scotrail train derailed at Carmont, south of Stonehaven, in August 2020. Image: Rail Accident Investigation.

Those lost remembered on fifth anniversary of rail crash

RMT has criticised the UK Government and Network Rail for not addressing all “critical safety issues”.

Eddie Dempsey, RMT general secretary, said: “Our thoughts today are with the families of Donald, Brett and Chris, and with those injured and traumatised in the crash.

“But remembrance alone is not enough – there must be action, and it needs to be urgent.

“It is outrageous that five years after the accident took place, and three years since the RAIB set out what needed to change, that so many safety recommendations are still outstanding.

“We demand better – for those we lost, for those who survived and for the safety of every worker and passenger going forward.”

The 20 recommendations made in 2022 covered three main areas of the investigation.

These included: the reason the drain flooded, difficulties faced by rail staff on the day, and safety concerns regarding the train’s “crashworthiness”.

A year later, only two of the recommendations had been actioned.

P&amp;J front page the day after the Stonehaven rail crash
P&J front page the day after the Stonehaven rail crash. Image: DC Thomson.

Recommendations made after Stonehaven tragedy

Network Rail is required to report back to RAIB on the action it is taking to meet each recommendation.

A spokesperson said “meaningful progress” has been made – including changes to services during severe weather – with work to improve safety continuing.

They added: “Today, on the fifth anniversary of the Carmont tragedy, we remember Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie, and Christopher Stuchbury, and all those who were injured.

“Our thoughts remain with their families, friends, and everyone affected by the accident.

“Since August 2020, we’ve been working hard to make our railway safer for passengers and colleagues.

“In the immediate aftermath of the accident, we changed how train services are managed during severe weather warnings.

“We’re investing more than £400m in projects to strengthen the railway’s resilience to increasingly unpredictable weather.

Carriage from train involved in Carmont crash recovered from railway
Recovery work took place several months after the crash. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

“This includes enhanced weather forecasting with dedicated meteorologists, which allows us to introduce targeted speed restrictions or close lines when extreme conditions are expected, helping to keep Scotland’s Railway safe.

“Meaningful progress has been made on the recommendations from the Carmont investigation, which includes coordinated action across all Network Rail routes, and we continue to work closely with the ORR, train operators, and other key stakeholders.”

Safety is a ‘key priority’

Network Rail is overseen by the UK Government who must ensure the recommendations are implemented across the UK.

A spokesperson from the Department for Transport said: “Five years on from the Stonehaven derailment, our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragedy – the victims, survivors, and their loved ones.

“Safety is the utmost priority, which is why the Government has committed £2.8 billion over the next five years for Network Rail to improve the railway’s resilience to extreme weather, and prevent this kind of incident from ever happening again.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson added: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with all those affected by this tragic accident.

“While rail safety is reserved to the UK Government, it is a key priority, and we fully expect any required improvements and measures to be implemented.

“The Scottish Government takes the matter of safety on Scotland’s Railway very seriously.

“In doing so, we also fully understand the duty of care that all parties involved in designing, constructing and operating the railway have to each other.

“And, to the travelling public, and the duty of co-operation those parties have to facilitate safe operation.

“We firmly believe that the prevention of accidents is the most effective mitigation.”

Conversation