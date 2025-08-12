Nicola Sturgeon’s much-talked-about memoir spotted on sale in Aberdeen – two days ahead of release

Nicola Sturgeon’s much-talked-about new memoir, Frankly, has been spotted for sale in Aberdeen – two days before it is officially released.

The hotly anticipated book about the former first minister – who served in the role from 2014-23 – is due to be launched on August 14.

However, people can now pick up a copy at Waterstones in the city’s Bon Accord centre.

It has also been spotted for sale early at one of the chain’s stores in Glasgow.

Highlanders looking to read more about Scotland’s longest-serving first minister will, however, have to wait.

Memoir not yet available in Inverness

The Inverness Waterstones store, which is located in the Eastgate Shopping Centre, has still not received stock of the book.

A member of staff at the store told The Press and Journal: “We don’t have it in stock at the moment.

“We should have it possibly tomorrow or the next couple of days.”

Ms Sturgeon – who is standing down from her MSP role at next year’s Scottish Parliament elections – is Scotland’s first and only woman to hold the role of first minister.

Her “deeply personal memoir” sees the former SNP leader recounting her journey from her working-class Ayrshire roots to the steps of Bute House.

It looks at her tumultuous relationship with the late Alex Salmond, her mentor and the man she replaced as first minister.

As well as this, she speaks about the mental toll that her arrest in June 2023 had on her.

On Friday, Ms Sturgeon will be in Inverness, where she will speak about the book at Eden Court. The event starts at 7.30pm.

The politician will also be in Aberdeen on September 7 as part of her “An Evening With…” tour.

And she will be back in the Granite City in October as part of the WayWORD Festival.

Waterstones: ‘No sales embargo has been arranged’

A spokeswoman for Waterstones said: “The publication date does not necessarily equal an on-sale date unless the publisher puts an embargo in place.

“In the case of Nicola Sturgeon’s memoir, no sales embargo has been arranged, which means the book can go on sale as soon as it arrives in shops.”