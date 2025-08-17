Weekend court roll – a spy cam abuser and a Crocodile Dundee threat

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Aberdeen man who touched child ordered to do programme work

A paedophile who denied his crimes has had his punishment altered after being deemed unsuitable for programme work.

Steven Stronach, who had no legal representation on Thursday when his case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, stood silently in the dock as he was given new instructions on what he was required to do following his conviction earlier this year.

The 57-year-old was found guilty by a jury in June of touching a girl – then aged 12 – under her clothing and attempting to kiss her on the lips.

Stronach, whose address was given as Stewart Crescent in Aberdeen, had been handed a three-year supervision order when he was convicted. And as part of that order, he was required to complete the Moving Forward programme.

Man in court over cut-throat gesture at neighbour’s bedroom window

A man who made a throat-slicing gesture at his neighbour’s bedroom window has been found guilty of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Joshua Burns appeared outside the woman’s home in the early hours of the morning.

When she looked out and spotted him, he approached her bedroom window and pulled his finger across his throat in a slicing motion.

Burns, 21, was sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court, having admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on May 8.

Aberdeen man avoids jail after being caught in sting operation messaging teen decoy

An Aberdeen man has been placed on the sex offenders register after being caught by paedophile hunters chatting to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Michael Watt, 42, covered his eyes and shook his head as details of his crime were described in Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Emma Peterson said the decoy had been working for an unnamed online child protection group and had been using a pseudonym called ‘Brooke’.

“Brooke has a Facebook profile with her age being listed as 14,” Miss Peterson continued.

Obsessive man who called ex-partner 50 times in a day escapes jail

A domestic abuser who bombarded his ex-partner with obsessive, threatening messages — including 50 calls in a single day — has narrowly avoided jail after a blunder limited the charges against him.

Salem Aouichaoui, 38, of St Leonards Road, Lanark, pleaded guilty at Oban Sheriff Court to sending “menacing and abusive” messages and making repeated threats of violence during a disturbing campaign of harassment.

He also admitted to hacking into his ex-girlfriend’s social media accounts and refusing to stop calling her, even after she fled to her sister’s house for refuge.

But due to what the court heard was a “considerable error” by the prosecution, the charges were restricted to specific dates — prompting a scathing rebuke from Sheriff Euan Cameron.

Abusive Aberdeen man hid secret spy camera in ex-girlfriend’s bedroom

An Aberdeen man who installed a hidden camera in his ex-partner’s bedroom as part of a sinister campaign of domestic abuse has avoided jail.

Daniel Anderson, 28, used the camera to spy on the woman and eavesdrop on her conversations, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

On another occasion, he sneaked into her home when she was out and was discovered lurking in her bathroom.

The woman had tried to end the relationship “repeatedly”, however, Anderson would use emotional blackmail, threatening to kill himself, if she broke up.

Fraserburgh man who mocked up porn with child’s head dodges jail

A Fraserburgh man who edited a pornographic film to include the likeness of a child has avoided prison.

Clint Cassie, 32, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday for sentencing after he earlier admitted to making the video and showing it to his then-partner without her consent.

His solicitor described it as “some sort of joke” but admitted it showed a “serious lack of judgement”.

The court had previously been told Cassie, whose address was given as Cortes Crescent, made the clip by overlaying the face of a friend’s nine-year-old daughter on top of a male performer’s head in a gay pornographic film.

Aberdeen man turns life around after being caught with £11k drug haul

An Aberdeen man caught handling thousands of pounds worth of class-A drugs has avoided prison after a court heard how he had turned his life around.

Ryan McFadyen, whose address was given as Wellheads Avenue, was just 19 when he came to the attention of police in 2021 after they traced a haul of more than £11,000 worth of diamorphine and cocaine back to him.

But since that day, Aberdeen Sheriff Court has heard the now 22-year-old has made massive changes in his life.

McFadyen was in court to be sentenced for being concerned in the supply of both of the drugs from a property in the Ross Crescent area of Aberdeen after previously lodging guilty pleas.

‘That’s not a knife’: Sword-wielding man’s Crocodile Dundee threat to neighbour

A man has appeared in court after he quoted from the comedy Crocodile Dundee while threatening someone with a sword.

Darren Morrison’s neighbour had brandished a kitchen knife at him following an altercation over noise, so he responded by fetching a replica sword from his own home.

He then brandished the claymore-style weapon at the woman – itself a replica from 1986’s sci-fi film Highlander – and quoted from the Paul Hogan hit, telling her: “That’s not a knife…”

Morrison, 51, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening behaviour in relation to the incident on July 3 of this year.

Peterhead teen loses licence after Amsterdam cannabis experience

A teenager who enjoyed the sights, sounds and drugs of Amsterdam has been banned from the roads for a year after crashing his car while still under the influence.

Nathan Payton, 19, crashed his car just a day after returning home from abroad but still had cannabis in his system.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was told the fisherman crashed his S-line Audi A3 into a grassy area off the A90 Peterhead to Greenacres Drive road on January 7 this year.

The court heard that Payton had been driving on the road in the evening when it was raining heavily.

Former Aberdeen charity campaigner fined after racist rant at hotel receptionist

A former Labour MP candidate and Aberdeen community charity champion had admitted to racially abusing a hotel receptionist.

Sumon Hoque, 42, flew into a rage with the African woman at The Rox Hotel in the city after she didn’t give him a napkin.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Hoque – who was dropped by the Labour Party a decade ago when he was convicted of drink-driving – told the woman “go back to your own country’ during the racist rant.

Hoque, who also has previous convictions for abusive behaviour and was commended for his charity work with Aberdeen Muslims in 2021, admitted one charge of racial abuse. He is no longer associated with that charity.

Lorry driver who ran away from Peterhead crash to lose job

An Aberdeen lorry driver who fled the scene of a crash without his shoes has been banned from the roads for two years and will now lose his job.

Andris Kudrenickis, 52, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday to be sentenced after he earlier admitted to rear-ending another motorist in the port earlier this year.

The court heard that the lorry driver, who later refused to cooperate with police officers attempting to administer a breath test when he was eventually collared, would now lose his career as a result of his conviction.

The court had previously been told that the crash happened at about 3.30pm on June 28, when the witness saw Kudrenickis travelling at speed behind him before being hit.

Man accused of causing five-year-old boy’s death in crash near Inverness Airport

A Culloden man is set to stand trial accused of causing the death of a young boy by careless driving.

Five-year-old Theo Crampsey, from Ardersier, died in hospital following the crash near Inverness Airport in March 2023.

David Geddes denies the charge and will stand trial accused of causing Theo’s death by careless driving.

A trial has been set down for January of next year.

Dons fan who shouted sectarian abuse at Celtic supporters thought it was ‘football banter’

An Aberdeen fan went on a sectarian tirade towards Celtic supporters at a Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Mitchell Argo, 22, hurled abuse at the rival crowd in Hampden Park on November 2 2024.

The Dons faced off against their Glasgow opponents in a match the Hoops went on to win 6-0.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that Argo thought it was “football banter” when he shouted abuse towards the Celtic fans, such as “f***ing fenian b******s.”

Slurring and sleeping St Fergus electrician caught driving unfit twice in 24 hours

An offshore electrician from St Fergus has been banned from the roads after being caught driving while unfit twice in the space of 24 hours.

Shaun Muir appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday after spending the night in a police cell and admitted two charges of driving vehicles while not fit to do so.

The incidents happened at Scotstown Beach and the McDonald’s car park in Peterhead in the hours before his arrest.

The 27-year-old will now return to court in September to be sentenced after a sheriff called for background reports.

Angry ex caught on camera smashing woman’s car windows

A man who was caught on camera smashing windows on his ex-partner’s car later sent messages vowing: “I’ll be back tonight to torch it.”

Ryan Hansen’s ex didn’t answer the door when he called at her home one evening – but when she looked outside the next morning, two windows on her car had been smashed.

A review of CCTV confirmed that her former partner had been responsible for the damage.

Hansen, 28, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit wilful or reckless damage of the woman’s property as well as sending threatening messages.

Cruden Bay man fined for ‘horrible’ messages to former partner

A Cruden Bay man who sent a series of menacing messages to his former partner has had his actions branded “horrible” by a court.

Philip McLean was in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he admitted to sending messages, which included insults and threats, to his former partner after an alleged incident involving his nephew.

The 42-year-old will now pay a fine for his crime.

The court heard that McLean, who said he was in receipt of Universal Credit and disability allowance, started firing off his offensive messages on July 20 this year.

Aberdeen man placed under supervision for stalking and domestic abuse

An Aberdeen man has been placed under supervision after he was convicted of stalking and domestic abuse.

Charges of rape against Paul Stewart were found to be not proven by a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen in June.

The 27-year-old had said his two female complainers had “conspired against him” and said the sex had been consensual.

Stewart was convicted of domestic abuse by harassing one woman and “bombarding” her with text messages, conceding under oath that the number of messages he sent was “excessive”.

Drunk farmhand crashed off A9 after Sutherland Show

A farmhand who crashed off the A9 following the Sutherland Show was almost three times the drink-driving limit.

Thomas Whatling knocked over a chevron sign and ended up in a wooded area near Cambusavie, south of Golspie.

He admitted to a police officer at the scene that he had been drinking at the Dornoch show and subsequently failed a roadside breath test.

Whatling, 20, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a drink-driving charge in relation to the incident on July 20 of this year.

Remorseless Aberdeen rapist maintains he was ‘victim’ as judge sends him to jail

A convicted rapist continues to maintain he is the victim of a conspiracy against him, a court has heard.

Andrew Dow, 32, was convicted of several charges related to rape and attempted rape following a trial at the High Court in Aberdeen.

A jury of nine men and six women took just under four hours to return their verdicts against the accountant.

Dow was initially on trial accused of raping three women, but the Crown dropped the case in relation to one and the jury found the case not proven in the other.

Fraserburgh joiner threatened to assault man he had already attacked

A Fraserburgh joiner who sent a series of voice messages to a man he had already assaulted, threatening to do it again, has been fined.

Declan Taylor, a self-employed joiner in the town, was accused of having “too much Christmas cheer and perhaps not enough seasonal goodwill” over the holidays last year when he made the decision to send multiple messages to his victim.

They included barbs about the man’s appearance and behaviour, and repeated threats that he would be assaulted again should they ever meet.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, Taylor, 28, was fined for the offence.

McLaren supercar driver caused four vehicle crash on NC500

A supercar driver’s careless overtake caused a collision involving four vehicles on the A9, a court has heard.

Richard Montlake was travelling in convoy with other McLaren drivers when his manoeuvre on the NC500 route caused an oncoming vehicle to brake harshly.

The resulting chain reaction saw two vans, a car and a lorry all involved in collisions.

Montlake’s solicitor told the court his client was “unaware” of the issues his driving had caused, only learning about it later that day when police caught up with him in Thurso.

Rogue trader jailed for scamming north-east farming community out of cash and machinery

A conman who duped four traders out of £630,000 has been jailed for five years.

Once a legitimate trader, Aberdeen-based Barry Mackland went rogue – and defrauded small companies by spinning a web of lies and deceit.

Mackland, 50, panicked when his farming machinery supply firm hit the rocks and he fell into debt – so he started to take money from Peter to pay Paul.

That fraud succeeded for a while – until his victims began to talk to each other and the scam came crashing down.

Aberdeen men in the dock accused of murdering Austin Ironside

Two Aberdeen men appeared in court accused of murdering Austin Ironside.

Austin, 25, was found seriously injured on Skene Street in the city centre on Sunday August 3 and died in hospital two days later.

Scott Adams appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday, facing a charge of murder and robbery.

The following day, Shaun Lerche, 34, appeared in the same court, accused of the Austin’s murder and robbery.

Watch: Careless driver’s A9 near-miss caught on dashcam

A careless driver found herself in the dock after a near miss on the A9 was caught on dashcam.

Megan Oliver rounded a blind bend between Golspie and Helmsdale on the wrong side of the road, after failing to complete an overtaking manoeuvre.

A sheriff accepted that Oliver’s attempts to reenter her own lane had been “thwarted” by another driver.

Oliver, 26, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving in relation to the near-miss on June 12 last year.

Man jailed for carrying knife for third time … and wants his mum

A Laurencekirk man caught carrying a knife for a third time cried out for his mum as he was jailed.

Liam Garden appeared shocked at the sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and yelled that he wanted to speak to his mum as he was led away from the dock.

The 22-year-old was stopped by police whilst driving an electric motorbike on Aberdeen’s Ashgrove Road in October 2023.

Fiscal depute Emma Peterson told the court that Garden was pulled over at around 2pm on October 10 and a drugs search was carried out.

Aberdeen stripper accused of sexually assaulting bride-to-be on hen night

A Highland lawyer said she became hysterical and ran off to vomit after a male Aberdeen stripper “jiggled her breasts” during his performance at her hen party.

The 32-year-old bride-to-be said she was “shocked” and “froze” when Stuart Kennedy – dressed as a firefighter – burst into the party at Crieff Hydro.

She told a trial at Perth Sheriff Court that she was embarrassed and felt forced to participate in the show after it was secretly arranged by one of her sisters.

The woman, a lawyer from the Highlands, said she repeatedly said “no thank you” to Kennedy but said he carried on despite her clearly being uncomfortable.

Peterhead mum accused after baby burned to death by hairdryer

A Peterhead woman has appeared in court accused of killing her baby daughter, who is said to have died after being burned by a hairdryer.

Courtney Gartshore had allegedly taken alcohol and the class B stimulant mephedrone while in the “sole care” of three-month-old Dahlia Rose Gartshore on September 30 2023.

Prosecutors claim the 27-year-old did “culpably and recklessly” cause the child to be subjected to “significant and sustained” heat on her head and body from the hairdryer.

The culpable homicide charge states Dahlia Rose’s injuries were so severe that she passed away as a result.

Driver fined after knocking over child on zebra crossing in Newtonhill

A driver who knocked over a 12-year-old girl on a zebra crossing in Newtonhill has been fined for careless driving.

Graham Donald was driving his red Dacia Duster just before 2pm on February 6 when he failed to see the child crossing the road near the Tesco store.

Donald hit the 12-year-old, throwing her across the road, where she lay bleeding from her face, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Donald, 43, had faced a dangerous driving charge but pled to an amended careless driving conviction, which was accepted by the Crown.

Aberdeen woman bit officer after making false alarm phone call

An Aberdeen woman who twice made police attend her home without good reason will be sentenced later this month for attacking constables.

Regina Sim appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where she admitted to breaching bail and then attacking the officers who had come to her home.

The 40-year-old, whose address was given as Beechwood Court, will now be sentenced at the end of the month when she has other matters calling.

The court heard that on both occasions, on May 28 and May 31 this year, Sim denied to officers that she had made the calls.

Want us to cover a court case?